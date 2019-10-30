TwoConnect's Shopify Integration with Azure Proof of Concept Now Available in Microsoft Azure Marketplace

MIAMI, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TwoConnect, Modern Integrated Applications and Data Solutions Experts, today announced the availability TwoConnect's Shopify Integration with Azure proof of concept in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Microsoft Azure. TwoConnect customers can now take advantage of the scalability, high availability, and security of Azure, with streamlined deployment and management. As Microsoft gold cloud partners for Azure and BizTalk, TwoConnect can help you with all your digital transformation initiatives.

TwoConnect: Immersive Digital Experiences that WOW!

TwoConnect's five-day proof of concept covers how you can integrate Shopify with all your business applications by using Azure Integration Services (AIS). TwoConnect's Azure Logic Apps-based solution delivers a highly flexible, fully automated, and easily supportable integration solution. Plan your unique business scenarios and integration approach, design and test the integration, and develop a road map for moving forward that will get you there quickly and efficiently.

TwoConnect's expertise will assist you in identifying the scope and setup of your unique integration requirements, planning your integration approach and communicating your implementation plan. You'll design and plan integration APIs and select specific monitor packages before developing message flows, transforms, and business rules. Finally, you will validate that the plan is working correctly for your needs and check all APIs and integrations, resulting in a road map for moving forward efficiently and with minimal impact to your business.

TwoConnect can help you move your data to the cloud, giving your company the ability to scale up or down at will, increase reliability, improve compliance, and greatly impact high availability of your workloads. Take advantage of serverless integration to easily connect data, apps, and devices anywhere, keeping all your disparate systems up to date, in real time, and then easily collect, transform, and visually analyze your most strategic data using Microsoft Power BI and dashboards. With Azure, integration has never been easier.

"TwoConnect builds modern, integrated software apps and data solutions," said Javier Mariscal, President, TwoConnect. "We successfully merge the worlds of Microsoft and open source to bring powerful business solutions to organizations everywhere. We simplify modern software development for everyone through our team of amazing Microsoft MVPs, certified development managers, trainers, and our extended worldwide community of integration experts with whom we've partnered for over two decades."

"Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Sajan Parihar, Senior Director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "We're happy to welcome TwoConnect's solution to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling finished Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications and premium datasets. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

Learn more about TwoConnect's proof of concept at its page in the Azure Marketplace.

About TwoConnect

TwoConnect simplifies modern software development for everyone. Imagine a new software universe where implementing software changes goes from six to eight weeks to six to eight minutes. TwoConnect's team of Microsoft-certified Azure Integration consultants and developers are available on-site or remotely to help you with implementation, architecture, performance, or technical issues. They are a member of the elite Microsoft BPI Virtual Technical Specialist team (one of only 18 worldwide) and a Microsoft Gold Application Integration partner.

