Twofold Launches First-of-Its-Kind Hybrid Wellness System

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Twofold Wellness, a pioneering beauty-meets-wellness brand, launches with a category-defining approach to self-care: mirrored ingredients and dual-pathway delivery. The brand's debut system pairs a topical serum with an ingestible wellness powder, each formulated with a mirrored ingredient profile designed to deliver results inside and out.

At the center of Twofold's innovation is strawberry matcha, supported by science-driven actives including L-theanine, chlorella, baobab, and hyaluronic acid. Ingested, these ingredients target stress, energy, and body hydration; applied topically, they support skin barrier function, luminosity, and plumpness.

"Traditional beauty routines stop at the skin. Wellness routines often forget the skin entirely. With Twofold, we designed a dual system that speaks both languages, Every ingredient has a mirrored role — L-theanine for calm body function and calm skin reactivity, hyaluronic acid for systemic hydration and skin plumpness, chlorella for detoxification and skin clarity," says Chief Science Office, Kenna Whitnell. "By bridging these pathways, the results compound."

"The beauty and wellness industries have lived in parallel lanes for far too long. Consumers are telling us they want less clutter and more impact," adds CEO and Co-Founder Callie O'Brien. "Twofold is about collapsing that divide into one ritual that works double-time for skin and body."

Twofold debuts with their signature set, To Glow Greens ($115) which includes:

To Glow Greens Serum: An antioxidant-rich serum featuring matcha, hyaluronic acid, chlorella, and more for barrier support, hydration, and radiance.

To Glow Greens Wellness Powder: A 30 day supply of a strawberry matcha-based powder with the same blend of antioxidant-rich ingredients in food-grade form that is designed to support calm focus, detoxification, and hydration.

Together, the serum and powder form a mirrored self-care ritual — one working from the outside in, and the other from the inside out. Housed in the brand's signature interactive packaging, customers can personalize their self-care goals for the month directly on the box, transforming it into a goal-setting display case for accountability.

Twofold Wellness is available now at TwofoldWellness.com !

About Twofold

Founded in 2025, Twofold Wellness is a hybrid wellness and skincare brand rewriting the rules of self-care through mirrored ingredients and dual-pathway delivery. With trend driven flavor profiles, science--powered formulations, and interactive functional packaging, Twofold is positioned to simplify routines and completely blur the lines between wellness and beauty.

