TWOPAGES Founder Ray Chen Reaffirms "Time as a Luxury" Vision at the Turning of the Year

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As one year gives way to the next, time, often an abstract concept, becomes tangible. The transition invites reflection on what has passed and anticipation of what lies ahead. Against this backdrop of year-end review and new-year outlook, Ray Chen, Founder of TWOPAGES Curtains, a pioneer in modern window treatment solutions, has reaffirmed the brand's long-term commitment to delivering on its belief that time itself is a form of luxury, one that can be meaningfully reclaimed through technology.

Image Source: Ray Chen, Founder of TWOPAGES This year, the TWOPAGES Design Contest brought together thousands of global submissions, and after months of interviews, reviews, and designer stories, we were proud to announce our six finalists. This was never just a contest—it was about voices, stories, and redefining home. Thank you to every creator who shared their vision with us. A heartfelt thank you to everyone who supported, shared, and helped bring this contest to life. Speed Speed Image Source: TWOPAGES Brand Campaign at Times Square and Billboards

Ray Chen described TWOPAGES' vision as one rooted in everyday life rather than abstract innovation. He noted that the brand's ideal future is one in which technology quietly saves people time, allowing those reclaimed moments to be redirected toward what truly matters: spending time with family, enjoying an unhurried afternoon coffee in the sunlight, creating memories, and experiencing the richness of life. In this sense, TWOPAGES positions itself not simply as a curtain company, but as a brand that protects and enhances the most valuable experiences people hold in their lives.

The idea of "not wasting time" was the original motivation behind the founding of TWOPAGES. Years ago, while selecting curtains for a new home, Ray Chen encountered a process marked by repeated store visits, endless comparisons, confusing fabric options, complex measurements, and long waiting periods. What should have been a joyful step in creating a dream home instead became a source of frustration and fatigue. That experience exposed a gap between consumer expectations and reality, and ultimately sparked the creation of TWOPAGES.

TWOPAGES' early customer feedback consistently highlighted three phrases: easy to order, wide selection, and fast delivery. These responses reinforced the brand's belief in a straightforward business principle, that saving time for users is, in itself, a way of creating value. For TWOPAGES, efficiency was never about cutting corners, but about respecting customers' time and reducing unnecessary friction in the decision-making process.

Over time, the idea of "not wasting time" has evolved beyond shortening delivery cycles. It has come to mean making the entire customization journey simpler, more intuitive, and more transparent. TWOPAGES has continuously invested in product research and development to offer a broad range of window solutions that cater to diverse needs. At the same time, it has leveraged technology to reshape the purchasing experience through smart measurement tools, online customization, virtual consultations, and faster fulfillment, thereby eliminating weeks of waiting and minimizing confusion during the selection process.

One notable example emerged directly from customer feedback. As inquiries about curtain measurements repeatedly surfaced, TWOPAGES developed an online measurement application that transformed what had once been a time-consuming back-and-forth process into a self-guided, efficient one. With no proven blueprint to follow in this niche, the team chose to explore boldly within clearly defined principles, fully aware of the risk of failure. The success of the app underscored the brand's belief that listening closely to users can directly drive meaningful innovation.

Looking ahead, Ray Chen emphasized that all cost savings ultimately trace back to time savings. Creating efficiency for businesses and freeing up time for individuals, he noted, represents one of the core values of commerce. Over the next ten years, TWOPAGES plans to deepen its commitment to the idea that time is a luxury through continued technological advancement. This will take shape in more refined menu-based customization, more immersive online measurement experiences, more efficient customer service systems, richer brand content, and a smoother end-to-end shopping journey.

By delivering consistent quality, transparent pricing, and reliable timelines, TWOPAGES aims to return saved time to users, so it can be invested where it truly belongs: in the moments, relationships, and experiences that define a fulfilling life.

About TWOPAGES

Founded in 2015, TWOPAGES is a global home décor brand dedicated to creating premium, customizable window treatment solutions. By combining craftsmanship and innovation, TWOPAGES simplifies the curtain-shopping experience through smart measurement tools, virtual consultations, and fast delivery. Visit https://twopagescurtains.com/ to learn more.

SOURCE TWOPAGES