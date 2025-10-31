TWOPAGES Marks 10 Years of Craftsmanship, Innovation, and Connection as Founder Ray Chen Reflects on the Journey

- The celebration in Los Angeles also marked the finale of the TWOPAGES TOGETHER × Design Contest

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TWOPAGES, a pioneer in modern window treatment solutions, marked its 10th anniversary with the "TWOPAGES TOGETHER" celebration in Los Angeles. Founder and CEO Ray Chen reflected on the brand's journey, sharing insights into its origins, values, and future direction.

A Vision Inspired by Possibility

Image Source: Ray Chen, Founder of TWOPAGES Image Source: TWOPAGES TOGETHER x Design Contest Finale Image Source: TWOPAGES TOGETHER x Design Contest Finale

At the heart of TWOPAGES' decade-long journey is a simple but powerful idea: to make life at home easier, more beautiful, and more human. Years ago, while renovating his home, Ray Chen encountered hidden fees and a confusing curtain-buying process. What should have been a joyful part of creating a dream home had instead turned into a frustrating burden, prompting Ray Chen to explore possibilities beyond the traditional approach.

"That's how TWOPAGES came to life. We are not just a curtain brand — we are a solution," said Ray Chen. Determined to simplify the curtain-buying process, he built TWOPAGES on honesty, care, and innovation. From convincing factories to accept smaller custom orders to developing a user-friendly online platform, he introduced a more accessible approach to home furnishings. Today, TWOPAGES operates a 100,000-square-meter factory, sources from 100+ suppliers, and delivers over 1,000 custom orders daily, serving over 600,000 households worldwide.

Craftsmanship Meets Innovation

TWOPAGES is built on a philosophy of balance, where craftsmanship seamlessly blends with innovation. "We use technology to express beauty, and craftsmanship to realize beauty," said Ray Chen.

This pursuit of balance is also embodied in the brand's very name. One "page" of the TWOPAGES story reflects emotional warmth, which is expressed through fine fabrics, precise tailoring, and artisanal finishing that bring comfort to everyday living. The other represents innovation and efficiency, showcased through smart measurement tools, menu-style customization, and fast, transparent delivery. Together, these elements empower TWOPAGES to redefine modern home design as accessible, effortless, and deeply meaningful.

Connection at the Core

The TWOPAGES TOGETHER celebration also marked the finale of the TWOPAGES TOGETHER × Design Contest, a global co-design initiative inviting creators to explore new expressions of window aesthetics. Six finalists from the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom were honored for their interpretations of TWOPAGES' design philosophy, alongside ambassadors and jurors who have long championed the brand's mission.

The winners included:

Winner – Sabrina Ramkhelawan (United States)

Second Place Awards (2) – Kim Morrow (Canada), Rebecca Hughes (United States)

Third Place Awards (3) – Jyll Mackie (Canada), Kate Frost (UK), Leah Berin (United States)

People's Choice Award – Kim Morrow (Canada)

Beyond design, TWOPAGES' decade of growth is also about connection with users, creators, and the spaces they inhabit. "We want to be closer to our users and truly listen to their voices," Ray Chen said. "Only by listening can we innovate. Only by understanding can we truly serve." That belief extends to the brand's global presence, reflected in its recent Times Square and Los Angeles billboard campaigns, which featured real designers and customer stories.

"Through this contest and today's gathering, we're reminded that design is never just about aesthetics — it's about connection," Ray Chen added. "That's what TWOPAGES TOGETHER truly stands for."

From an online startup to an international brand, TWOPAGES' evolution mirrors Ray Chen's original vision that simplicity and trust should be at the heart of every home. Looking to the next decade, Ray Chen's ambition remains as grounded as it is forward-looking. "Our dream is to use technology to save people time — and then help them invest that saved time into what truly matters: spending time with family, enjoying a quiet coffee in the afternoon sun, creating memories, feeling happiness," he said.

About TWOPAGES

Founded in 2015, TWOPAGES is a global home décor brand dedicated to creating premium, customizable window treatment solutions. By combining craftsmanship and innovation, TWOPAGES simplifies the curtain-shopping experience through smart measurement tools, virtual consultations, and fast delivery. Today, over 600,000 households enjoy TWOPAGES' menu-based customization.

Website: https://twopagescurtains.com

SOURCE TWOPAGES