TWOPAGES Partners with Brexton Cole Interiors to Launch "The Wildwood Loom"

The latest ambassador co-design collaboration reflects TWOPAGES' commitment to design-driven home inspiration.

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES and OTTAWA, ON, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifestyle brand TWOPAGES has partnered with U.S.-based interior design studio Brexton Cole Interiors and its founder, Valerie Darden, to introduce The Wildwood Loom, a new ambassador co-design collaboration that brings together custom window treatments and thoughtfully curated interior design.

Brexton Cole X TWOPAGES Official Launch Speed Speed Brexton Cole X TWOPAGES Co-Designed Collection Signature patterns from the Brexton Cole X TWOPAGES collection.

"As a design-driven lifestyle brand, TWOPAGES is redefining the role of window treatments in modern homes, moving beyond functionality to become an integral part of spatial aesthetics and personal expression," said Ray Chen, founder and CEO of TWOPAGES. "By collaborating with designers across different disciplines, we continue to expand the possibilities of home design while offering consumers more personalized living solutions."

Developed jointly by TWOPAGES and Brexton Cole Interiors, The Wildwood Loom is inspired by Darden's signature design philosophy, which emphasizes warmth, natural materials, and timeless living spaces. Named after her two sons, Brexton and Cole, the studio reflects a strong focus on family, emotion, and personal storytelling. This shared vision made the partnership a natural fit, combining Darden's residential design expertise with TWOPAGES's craftsmanship in custom window treatments.

Centered on the theme "Slow Living & Collected Home," The Wildwood Loom celebrates interiors that feel authentic, relaxed, and deeply personal rather than perfectly staged. The collection highlights the role of curtains in shaping atmosphere through natural light, texture, color, and layering, integrating them seamlessly with furnishings and organic elements to create warm, inviting spaces that evolve with everyday life.

The launch reflects TWOPAGES's continued commitment to design innovation through partnerships with leading creative talent. By transforming designers' ideas into market-ready collections, the brand is expanding the possibilities of customized home interiors while exploring new expressions of contemporary living.

The Wildwood Loom has been officially launched on July 20, 2026. Visit TWOPAGES's official website to explore the collection and learn more about the inspiration behind the collaboration. Follow TWOPAGES's official channels for the latest designer partnerships, interior styling ideas, and brand updates.

About TWOPAGES

TWOPAGES is a team passionate about providing high-quality custom window treatments to families worldwide. The company has proudly served over 600,000 families since its inception. It simplifies the window treatment buying process by offering drapery, shades, blinds, rods and other hardware tailored to your unique needs.

Follow them on Instagram and TikTok.

SOURCE TWOPAGES