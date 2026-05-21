TWOPAGES X Design Contest 2026 Seeks Pattern Designers Ready to Sell Globally

The home décor brand's second annual design contest closes in June, with last year's winning patterns already in production and on sale worldwide.

LOS ANGELES, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A year ago, Sabrina Ramkhelawan submitted a curtain pattern to the TWOPAGES X Design Contest. Today it hangs in homes around the world as part of a commercial collection. TWOPAGES Curtains is now offering that same trajectory to a new cohort of designers, with this year's contest closing in June.

The contest, themed "Curtains as Art," is free to enter and open to anyone aged 18 or older with an original idea, regardless of professional background.

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"A curtain does a lot more than hang at a window," said Ray Chen, founder of TWOPAGES. "It sets a mood, tells a story, and shapes how a space feels. TWOPAGES works with designers to elevate curtains from décor to personal expression, while supporting creative commercialization across disciplines, from graphic and textile to spatial design, turning ideas into market-ready products and bringing them into homes worldwide."

Winning designs may enter commercial production across TWOPAGES's global channels, with designers retaining full rights to their work and earning a commission on every sale.

"This contest has been an incredible journey of growth," said Ramkhelawan, whose Canyon Grove collection is now in commercial production. "I'm so excited to see my designs in your homes."

Jyll Mackie, whose Indian block-print designs from last year's contest have become a TWOPAGES best-seller, encouraged others, even without formal design training, to enter. "I know so many people with a great eye for home design who could create their own collections," she said. "I'd love to see them enter."

Founded in 2015, TWOPAGES has served over 600,000 households worldwide with made-to-measure window treatments. The contest gives designers access to the same production, distribution, and marketing channels that supply those customers, alongside exposure across the company's platforms and international media coverage.

Entrants may submit a collection of up to 10 curtain pattern designs, including renderings or mockups. The total prize pool is $38,000, with $10,000 for first place, $8,000 for second, $6,000 for third, and $2,000 each for the remaining top 10 finalists. The top three will compete at a live finale in September 2026.

For full guidelines and to enter, visit the TWOPAGES X Design Contest page.

SOURCE TWOPAGES