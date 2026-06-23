TWOPAGES X Design Contest 2026 Attracts Record Global Participation as Public Voting Opens for Top 20 Finalists

OTTAWA, ON and NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TWOPAGES, the design-driven custom window treatments brand, announced the successful close of the submission phase for its 2026 Global Design Contest. Centered on the inspiring theme "Curtains as Art," this year's competition attracted 1,082 entries from 825 designers across 56 countries, marking the highest level of participation in the contest's history. Public voting is now open through June 30, allowing design enthusiasts worldwide an opportunity to support their favorite entries and help determine this year's winning designs.

TWOPAGES X Design Contest 2026｜Official Selection Top 20 TWOPAGES X Design Contest 2026 attracted global participation from designers worldwide TWOPAGES X Design Contest 2025 Top 6 finalists launched co-design collections

Core Philosophy: Curtains as a Medium of Expression

This year's contest encourages designers to reimagine curtains as a medium for creativity, storytelling and personal expression. Moving beyond traditional home decor, the competition promotes a vision of "home expression" through three creative pillars:

Curtain as Canvas: A surface for storytelling-graphic, abstract, or poetic.

A surface for storytelling-graphic, abstract, or poetic. Curtain as Architecture: A soft structure shaping movement, proportion, and spatial rhythm.

A soft structure shaping movement, proportion, and spatial rhythm. Curtain as Emotion: A living element that filters light, defines mood, and evolves through time.

Alongside the public voting launch, TWOPAGES has revealed its Top 100 shortlisted works and a curated showcase of the Top 20 finalists. Three internationally recognized design figures will help evaluate the finalists: designer and curator Jennifer Farrell, former Elle Decor Executive Editor Ingrid Abramovitch, and artist and surface pattern designer Bonnie Christine.

The competition offers prizes of up to $10,000. Selected winning designs may also be considered for commercial production and launch through TWOPAGES, providing designers with an opportunity to bring their concepts to consumers worldwide. The Top 3 winners will be announced during the contest finale in September 2026.

"By continuously connecting with global creative talent, TWOPAGES Design Contest reinforces our design-centered lifestyle branding while building powerful momentum for future product rollouts and cross-industry collaborations," said Ray Chen, founder of TWOPAGES.

To learn more about the contest, please visit: https://twopagescurtains.com/pages/twopages-x-design-contest.

About TWOPAGES:

TWOPAGES is a team passionate about providing high-quality custom window treatments to families worldwide. The company has proudly served over 600,000 families since its inception. It simplifies the window treatment buying process by offering drapery, shades, blinds, rods and other hardware tailored to your unique needs.

Follow them on Instagram and TikTok.

SOURCE TWOPAGES