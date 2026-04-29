TWOPAGES X Design Contest 2026 Kicked Off with $10,000 Top Prize

NEW YORK, LOS ANGELES and OTTAWA, ON, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TWOPAGES Curtains, a pioneer in modern window treatment solutions, has kicked off the TWOPAGES X Design Contest 2026. Open to global participation, the contest invites designers with a passion for curtain design or home decor to submit their work by June 5. This year's theme, "Curtains as Art," encourages designers to look beyond pure utility and embrace curtains as a canvas for creative expression. With a top prize of $10,000, winners will also see their visionary designs mass-produced and launched into the global market.

TWOPAGES X Design Contest 2026, “Curtains as Art,” invites designers worldwide; submit by June 5 for a $10,000 top prize TWOPAGES X Design Contest 2025 group photo featuring Top 6 finalists, jury panel, and founder Ray Chen Inside Last Year’s TWOPAGES Design Contest Journey Speed Speed

Ray Chen, founder of TWOPAGES, said, "Curtains are more than just functional items; they are a canvas for lifestyle, emotion, and aesthetic vision. This inspired our theme for the year: 'Curtains as Art.' Our goal is to empower designers to draw from art, culture, and personal storytelling, evolving the role of curtains from mere home decor into a profound form of personal expression."

The contest is open to designers worldwide who are 18 years of age or older. Entry is completely free, regardless of professional background. TWOPAGES invites participants to submit original pattern designs presented as a cohesive collection. To facilitate global participation and a streamlined judging process, all entries must be submitted in a digital format. Submissions will be evaluated based on creativity, originality, and design impact.

The contest features a substantial prize pool, led by a grand prize of $10,000. Second and third-place winners will receive $8,000 and $6,000, respectively, while the remaining seven finalists in the top ten will each be awarded $2,000.

Beyond the cash prizes, selected winning designs may be chosen for mass production and a global launch on the TWOPAGES official website, bringing the designers' creative vision to the commercial market. Additionally, both the winners and their work will gain significant media exposure through strategic PR campaigns, social media features, and industry-leading publications.

TWOPAGES remains committed to a design-driven approach to product innovation, utilizing design competitions to connect with creative talents across the globe. Building on the momentum of its 2025 debut, which drew international acclaim and transitioned winning concepts into commercial successes, the TWOPAGES X Design Contest has been cemented as the brand's premier annual flagship event and a global platform for creative collaboration.

To learn more about the contest, please visit: https://twopagescurtains.com/pages/twopages-x-design-contest.

SOURCE TWOPAGES