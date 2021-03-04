twoXAR Pharmaceuticals Presents Preclinical Data Showing Significant Efficacy and Safety of Two Novel Chronic Kidney Disease Treatment Candidates

"A traditional R&D approach would have taken months or even years to identify just one potential target with a novel MOA," stated Anjali Pandey, Ph.D. Senior Vice President of Nonclinical R&D and Chemistry at twoXAR. "But our unique approach simultaneously identified and selected two unexplored and promising candidates, TXR-1208 and TXR-1210, in just a few weeks. The favorable data presented today reaffirms our decision to advance a lead candidate as part of our CKD program."

CKD is a slow and progressive loss of kidney function over several years, which can eventually cause permanent kidney failure. CKD often goes undetected and undiagnosed until the disease is well advanced, and the damage is irreversible resulting in poor survival rates. There are estimated to be 700 million cases of CKD worldwide.i Currently there is no cure for CKD.

"Chronic kidney disease is a silent condition that goes undiagnosed in the early stages, leaving patients with severe consequences, poor survival rates and in desperate need of new and innovative treatment options," stated Michael J. Ross, MD, Chief, Division of Nephrology and Professor of Medicine and Development and Molecular Biology at Albert Einstein College of Medicine. "It's encouraging to see positive pre-clinical data at this year's CKD3 Summit, including research supporting novel mechanisms of action that have yet to be explored for the treatment of CKD."

In vivo efficacy with TXR-1208 and TXR-1210 was evaluated using a unilateral ureteral obstruction (UUO) mouse model. Both TXR-1208 and TXR-1210 demonstrated significant decrease in kidney fibrosis and inflammation compared to TGFbeta mAb, the standard metric for positive efficacy. Both TXR-1208 and TXR-1210 also showed significant decreases in myofibroblast activation, significant decrease in infiltrating T cells and excellent tolerability by body weight.

twoXAR is committed to advancing TXR-1208 and TXR-1210 and is continuing to research both promising leads in pharmacokinetic, pharmacodynamic, and additional assays for kidney function and fibrosis/inflammation.

About CKD

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a slow and progressive loss of kidney function over a period of several years, which can eventually cause permanent kidney failure. Since CKD often goes undetected and undiagnosed, damage is irreversible with only an estimated 35% of patients undergoing long-term dialysis having a 5-year survival rate.ii Currently, there is no cure for CKD and the current standard of care does not stop disease progression.

About twoXAR

twoXAR Pharmaceuticals is a drug discovery and development company focused on first-in-class small molecules. The company currently has a development portfolio spanning over 18 diseases across multiple therapeutic areas. twoXAR saves years in drug development while generating 30x the hit rate at in vivo efficacy milestones over traditional methods. Based in Palo Alto, California, the twoXAR team includes experts in drug discovery and development, including preclinical and clinical research, translational medicine, biomedical informatics and artificial intelligence. Investors in twoXAR include SoftBank Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz, OS Fund, CLI Ventures, and the Stanford-StartX Fund. For more information, please visit www.twoXAR.com.

