TWS: Mobile Smoke Shop Transforming The Market in Houston

Mobile smoke shop set to attend local events in the Greater Houston area.

HOUSTON, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TWS (Texas Weed Syndicate), a pioneer in the Cannabis hemp market, is thrilled to announce the launch of a revolutionary new mobile smoke shop in the Greater Houston area. Known for an extensive online shop selling wide-ranging cannabis products and a dispensary finder, Texas Weed Syndicate is the first port of call for all things cannabis that fall under the Hemp Act.

TWS At An Event TWS Mobile Smoke Shop

The mobile smoke shop will provide customers with a unique and convenient shopping experience by bringing smoke shop products directly to the consumer and being present at events around the Greater Houston area. This includes the highly anticipated hemp-infused THC slushies. A new and delicious and refreshing way to consume. These slushies will be available at select events, depending on licensing requirements.

In addition to this new exciting service, Texas Weed Syndicate continues to serve as a dispensary finder, with the ability to locate over 3,500 dispensaries worldwide while continuously adding high-quality and trending products to the online store, including premium exotic THCA flower and Delta 10 CBD products.

