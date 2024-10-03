TWS to Feature at Two October Events in Greater Houston

TWS to feature at Houston's Haunted Halloween Horror Market & Music Fest and SpringStock FallFest '24.

HOUSTON, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Weed Syndicate (TWS) - a leading wholesaler and online smoke shop in Texas - is thrilled to announce that they will be featuring at two highly anticipated events in Greater Houston this October: Haunted Halloween Horror Market & Music Fest by the Houston Horror Film Festival and SpringStock Fall Fest '24.

TWS will bring its popular mobile dispensary to these events, allowing attendees to explore and purchase a range of cannabis-related products.

SpringStock FallFest '24 is a free, all-ages event taking place on Saturday, October 19th, from 12:00 to 22:00 at the Saint Arnold Beer Garden & Restaurant. The festival will feature live local bands, art exhibits, and a diverse lineup of vendors with food and drink available.

The Haunted Halloween Horror Market & Music Fest will take place on October 26th from 12:00 to 19:00 at the Wildcatter Saloon. The event will be a celebration of all things horror, with celebrity meet-and-greets, vendors, artists, and filmmakers, costume contests, trick-or-treating, live music, and much more.

Attendees at both events will be able to find the TWS mobile dispensary and purchase a wide selection of THCA, CBD, Delta 8, Delta 9 THC, and Delta 10 products. This includes:

Delta 8 Gummies

Delta 9 syrup

Delta 9 dummies

THCA flower

THCA Blunt Pre-Rolls (Only at Halloween Market)

TWS has built a reputation as a trailblazer in the Texas cannabis market with a mobile dispensary bringing high-quality cannabis products directly to customers at events around the Greater Houston area. TWS also serves as an online dispensary with the ability for consumers to find a dispensary near them from over 3,500 dispensaries nationwide. TWS continues to innovate and cater to the growing cannabis market, recently expanding to wholesale offerings, including its premium THCA flower.

