TWSE Delegation Visit Strengthens U.S. Ties, Reinforcing Taiwan's Role as an Asian Asset Management Center

TAIPEI, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) Chairman & CEO Sherman Lin will lead a delegation to the United States to meet with international institutional investors and technology companies, as Taiwan's equity market continues to attract global capital inflows. The visit supports Taiwan's goal to develop an Asian Asset Management Center and advance the Asia Innovation Capital Platform, thereby strengthening cross-border capital linkages and deepening integration with global markets.

Taiwan's benchmark TAIEX recently surpassed the 35,000-point threshold, while total market capitalization has exceeded US$3.7 trillion, positioning Taiwan as the world's seventh-largest equity market. Foreign investors hold more than 47% of listed shares, with the United States among the largest sources of institutional investment.

The visit highlights TWSE's efforts to strengthen international engagement and to support stable, long-term participation by global investors in Taiwan's equity market.

"Taiwan has become an increasingly important market for global institutional investors," Lin said. "Through consistent engagement and transparent communication, we aim to reinforce investor confidence and ensure that Taiwan remains a dependable destination for international capital."

The U.S. outreach aligns with Taiwan's strategy to develop an Asian Asset Management Center and advance the Asia Innovation Capital Platform, which seeks to broaden cross-border investment opportunities and strengthen Taiwan's position in regional capital markets.

During the visit, the delegation will meet with institutional investors to exchange views on market developments and emerging investment trends. Discussions with NYSE, Nasdaq, and other market-infrastructure institutions will focus on regulatory frameworks, product innovation, and opportunities for future cross-border collaboration.

TWSE has also dispatched a listings outreach team to Silicon Valley to engage with the region's innovation and venture-capital ecosystem, promoting Taiwan as a capital-raising destination for high-growth technology companies. The team will participate in the "2026 Taiwan Demo Day – Spring Edition" on March 14, hosted by the Silicon Valley Taiwan Innovation (SIT) Office, and meet with venture capital firms, startups, and corporate venture investors across sectors including high-performance computing, semiconductors, and AI robotics.

The initiative aims to attract innovative international companies to list in Taiwan while supporting the development of the Asia Innovation Capital Platform and reinforcing Taiwan's position as a regional hub for technology financing.

TWSE noted that product diversification remains a priority. Both active and passive multi-asset exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have helped propel total ETF assets under management to record levels, strengthening Taiwan's leading position in the Asia-Pacific ETF market.

