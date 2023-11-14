TWT Audio Releases All-New Wireless TW340 Headset

TWT Audio Raises the Bar for Audio Design with Exceptional Value

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Audio tech company TWT Audio , a division of ThinkWrite Technologies®, a leader in the $1.4 trillion U.S. education sector, today announced it is extending its reach into the consumer and B2B markets with the launch of its new REVO TW340 wireless headset. The TW340 offers users a superior audio experience, comfortable fit and sleek, thoughtful design that rivals the higher-priced, vanity models.

TWT Audio's new TW340 headset offers a superior audio experience, comfortable fit and a sleek, thoughtful design that's ideal for work, learning or play.

"Whether it's for work, learning or play, TWT Audio designs headsets and headphones that are changing perceptions of what a wireless experience can offer," said founder and CEO Mike Guerena. "At TWT Audio, every detail of the consumer experience is carefully considered so that we can deliver the best audio experience possible. The TWT Audio brand stands head-to-toe with the bigger, higher-priced brands and we challenge anyone to tell the difference."

TWT340: The Wireless Headset, Reimagined

The TW340 REVO over-ear wireless headset, with built-in microphone, features a sophisticated silhouette, sonic superiority, and unparalleled comfort. TWT Audio's acoustically-tuned and ported ear cups, with dual sound curves and custom-designed 40mm drivers, deliver a superior audio experience, traveling with users from the home office to the gym. Thick, luxurious memory foam ear cushions, wrapped in high grade leatherette, gently surround the ear in 360 degrees, eliminating outside distractions and can easily be swapped out for moisture-wicking mesh ear cushions for an intense work-out. Using the "Stealth Release" system, users can quickly swap back to the plush leatherette cushions for hours of easy audio listening. Both luxury ear cushion models are included in the retail packaging. The onboard microphone helps users sound their best on phone and Zoom calls while a provided USB-C plug recharges the headset for up to 20 hours of playback. The TW340 is available online at www.TWTAudio.com and on Amazon for $69.99.

TWT Audio creates great sounding headphones and headsets by working with the acoustics for a more natural, enjoyable listening experience, guided by core principles: audio and optimization, comfort and durability. TWT Audio products can be enjoyed for years to come, and are designed to stand up to years of use and abuse.

About TWT Audio™

Born out of a love, passion and appreciation for music, TWT Audio was founded in 2022 in order to offer "shockingly good" headsets and headphones with incredible audio clarity, comfort and durability, at a price that everyone can afford. Under the direction of three-time Emmy award winning audio engineer Mark Howlett, who draws on decades of experience working with musical greats including Elton John, Jackson Browne and Linda Ronstadt, TWT Audio carefully examines every aspect of audio technology to deliver an immersive experience to satisfy the most discerning of listeners. TWT Audio's products can be enjoyed for years to come, with easily replaceable components, such as ear cushions and cable plug options. Join the TWT Audio REVOlution and experience first-hand the transformative impact of superior immersive audio, along with top-quality customer service and care. Learn more at www.TWTAudio.com and follow socially on Facebook, Instagram and on Twitter .

