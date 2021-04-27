TXB Partners with RangeMe to Source Products Amidst High Demand for Convenience

SAN FRANCISCO, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Born ( TXB ), a family of customer service-oriented convenience stores and quick food operations, announced its partnership with RangeMe, the industry standard online platform for product sourcing between retailers and suppliers, to streamline its product sourcing efforts.

Through its partnership with RangeMe, TXB can now access more than 175,000 suppliers in one place and can leverage the platform to find those brands and suppliers that will help create an exciting product mix for TXB guests.

TXB is headquartered in Spicewood, Texas and is a family of customer service-oriented convenience stores and quick food operations. With more than 47 locations throughout Texas and Oklahoma, TXB serves more than 4,000 items, including fresh-made food, cold drinks and grab-and-go snacks. TXB is big city, open country and everything in between, with a line of private label products including jerky, water, coffee and more. "We are constantly on the lookout for superior products to offer to our guests in-store to complement our delicious, fresh food options made on-site. We love to source new and exciting products that align with our values and we're looking forward to utilizing RangeMe's platform to simplify the process and discover even more amazing partners." - Ben Hoffmeyer, vice president of marketing and foodservice at TXB

"We are constantly on the lookout for superior products to offer to our guests in-store to complement our delicious, fresh food options made on-site," said Ben Hoffmeyer, vice president of marketing and foodservice at TXB. "We love to source new and exciting products that align with our values and we're looking forward to utilizing RangeMe's platform to simplify the process and discover even more amazing partners."

With more than 47 stores across Texas and Oklahoma, TXB puts its customers first and continually strives for ways to meet consumer wants and needs. With more than 4,000 high-quality products on offer, from beverages and grab-and-go snacks to freshly made food, the retailer will leverage RangeMe to ensure they provide consumers with the products that fit their lifestyle.

Under the leadership of Kevin Smartt, TXB CEO and 2021 chairman of the National Association of Convenience Stores, TXB has committed to keeping an eye on the future, both for innovative new products and trends that can affect its core consumer purchase preferences.

"We are delighted to partner with TXB to help them expand and refine their product searches for fresh options," says Nicky Jackson, CEO and Founder of RangeMe. "Innovation is critical in CPG, especially in the c-store sector, and TXB has shown to be a leader in forward-thinking and planning to best cater to their customers."

The abrupt cancelation of in-person events over the past year paired with an increased need for new products on store shelves has made online product discovery a key driver for retailers, especially those in the convenience store segment. Consumers are continuing to forgo the long lines at traditional grocery stores in favor of c-stores when in need of only a few items. Convenience stores have also seen a wealth of growth as consumers grab pantry filling items, take-home meals, and bigger pack sizes of products on their trips.

Suppliers interested in connecting with TXB can submit their brand and product information here: https://app.rangeme.com/txb

About TXB

In 2020, Kwik Chek announced its rebrand to Texas Born (TXB) to emphasize the Texas roots and values that the brand was built upon – authenticity, hospitality and integrity. TXB is headquartered in Spicewood, Texas and is a family of customer service-oriented convenience stores and quick food operations. With more than 47 locations throughout Texas and Oklahoma, TXB serves more than 4,000 items, including fresh-made food, cold drinks and grab-and-go snacks. TXB is big city, open country and everything in between, with a line of private label products including jerky, water, coffee and more. With its motto, "Leave 'Em Better," the company is continually looking for ways to give our guests the highest quality of service and products. Please visit www.txbstores.com for more information.

About RangeMe

RangeMe, an ECRM company, is the leading online platform that streamlines new product discovery between suppliers and retailers. The platform empowers retail buyers to efficiently discover innovative and emerging products, while streamlining the inbound product submission process. For product suppliers, RangeMe enables them to grow their retail relationships with a platform that gives them the tools to manage their products, market their brand, and build awareness. Now integrated into the ECRM product offering, RangeMe adds increased breadth and depth to the industry's most complete sourcing solution for top retailers and product suppliers in the US.

Press Contacts:

Jamie Hooker

Snackbox

For: TXB Stores

Ph: 512-657-4737

E-mail: [email protected]

Dan Dyer

Tier 1 Public Relations

For: RangeMe

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: 513-478-7818

SOURCE RangeMe