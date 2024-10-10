TXB Stores Increase Loyalty App Frequency and Engagement Through New Gamification Platform Powered by BrandMobile

SPICEWOOD, Texas, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Born Stores (TXB), operating a family of restaurant-style convenience stores across locations in Texas and Oklahoma, today announced a significant enhancement to their customer experience through a new partnership with BrandMobile. This collaboration introduces an innovative, customized gamification platform integrated into the TXB loyalty app, aiming to revolutionize how customers engage with the brand and elevate app usage and frequency.

"By incorporating BrandMobile's cutting-edge gamification technology into our loyalty app, we're not just redefining the way we engage with our customers but also setting a new standard in the industry," said Ben Hoffmeyer, VP Marketing & Merchandising at TXB Stores. "This initiative is expected to boost our app interactions and deepen our customer relationships, making every visit to TXB not just a transaction but a uniquely engaging experience."

The new gamification features allow customers to earn rewards through interactive games and challenges within the TXB loyalty app and integrates with their existing Paytronix Loyalty provider. These engaging activities are designed to enhance the customer shopping experience, increase the frequency of store visits, and encourage higher spending per visit. TXB has reported an increase in daily active users and a significant uplift in-app engagement metrics when gamification is incorporated into their loyalty app.

"BrandMobile is thrilled to partner with TXB Stores to bring our gamification solutions to their loyal customers," said Steffen Krabbenhoft, Chief Strategy Officer of BrandMobile. "Our platform is designed to transform the traditional loyalty program into a dynamic and interactive experience that excites and engages users on a whole new level."

BrandMobile also achieved Certification from Paytronix. This certification underscores BrandMobile's commitment to delivering exceptional mobile experiences and enhancing customer loyalty through cutting-edge technology. By integrating Paytronix's advanced loyalty and engagement platform, BrandMobile aims to offer its clients unparalleled capabilities in driving customer retention and satisfaction.

Paytronix's certification is a testament to BrandMobile's dedication to excellence and innovation in the mobile solutions industry. With this new capability, BrandMobile is poised to help businesses of all sizes enhance their customer engagement strategies and achieve greater success.

The gamification initiative benefits TXB Stores in customer retention and increased sales and provides valuable data insights. Through user interactions with the games, TXB gains a deeper understanding of customer preferences and behavior, enabling more targeted marketing and improved customer service.

TXB Stores plans to roll out additional features and games over the coming months, each designed to continue enhancing user experience, app frequency and building brand loyalty.

In 2025, TXB Stores will enhance its cooperation with suppliers by integrating BrandMobile's mobile marketing solutions. This integration will streamline communication and coordination, allowing TXB to optimize its supply chain operations and foster stronger supplier relationships.

About TXB Stores

TXB Stores with over 52 locations was founded in 1972 and is a family of restaurant-style convenience stores throughout Texas and Oklahoma serving fresh-made food, such as hand-breaded, never frozen, chicken tenders and specialty, made-to-order tacos on tortillas pressed daily in-store. TXB also has a wide assortment of Texas produced private-label products, including jerky, water, coffee, tea, candy and more. With the motto "Leave 'Em Better," TXB always strives to give customers high-quality food items and first-class service.

TXB Stores Contact: Ben Hoffmeyer, VP Marketing & Merchandising

About BrandMobile

BrandMobile is a leading provider of innovative mobile solutions that enhance customer engagement and loyalty through cutting-edge technology. Our comprehensive services include mobile app integration, customer loyalty programs, and advanced analytics designed to help businesses of all sizes connect with their customers meaningfully. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, BrandMobile empowers companies to achieve more excellent results.

BrandMobile Contact:

Steffen KrabbenHoft

[email protected]

SOURCE BrandMobile