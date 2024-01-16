TXIO Corp. Announces Launch of Neontra: A New Solution for Personal Financial Planning

News provided by

TXIO Corp.

16 Jan, 2024, 09:50 ET

TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - TXIO Corporation today announced the launch of Neontra (https://neontra.com), its all-in-one app for personal financial planning. As Daniel Vranesic, company CEO, explains: "We believe there is a need for a Super App that helps people understand and manage their money. An app that simplifies and makes sense of it all, enabling people to make better, more educated decisions about their financial future. That's Neontra, and we're excited to offer it to North American consumers."

A study conducted by Javelin Strategy & Research in 2020 found that users of Personal Financial Management (PFM) applications save 27% more compared to those who do not use these tools. Further research by Allied Market Research indicates Personal Financial Management (PFM) software will see growing demand and increase by 12% annually over the next ten years as consumers see the benefits of tracking and managing their finances.

Clients access Neontra with easy-to-use web, iPhone and Android apps. All client accounts are connected in one place, providing a realtime 360-degree view of financial life. Data-driven insights from Neontra's proprietary AI help clients understand their net worth, cashflow, and behaviours contributing to overall financial health. Sophisticated tools including spend tracking, budgets, forecasts, scenario-testing and goals help clients understand and plan for a brighter, more secure financial future.

TXIO offers Neontra direct to consumer, and also as a financial wellness solution for financial planners, investment advisors, debt counsellors and health benefits providers. Expansion to the UK and Europe is planned for Q3 2024.

About TXIO:

TXIO Corporation is a Toronto-based engineering firm specializing in fintech. TXIO's proprietary technology is a modular software framework for digital banking, brokerage and financial planning. TXIO is SOC2 certified. Partner firms are regulated by the SEC, IIROC, FCA, BaFin, CySec. For more information, visit https://txio.ca 

SOURCE TXIO Corp.

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.