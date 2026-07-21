TXNM Energy Board Declares Quarterly Common Stock Dividend

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TXNM Energy, Inc.

Jul 21, 2026, 16:30 ET

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At its regular meeting held today, the Board of Directors of TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE: TXNM) declared the regular quarterly dividend of $0.4225 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable August 14, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business August 3, 2026.

Background:
TXNM Energy (NYSE: TXNM), an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, delivers energy to more than 800,000 homes and businesses across Texas and New Mexico through its regulated utilities, TNMP and PNM. For more information, visit the company's website at www.TXNMEnergy.com.

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Lisa Goodman                     

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(505) 241-2160                     

(505) 241-2743

SOURCE TXNM Energy, Inc.

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