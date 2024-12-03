TXNM Energy Increases Common Dividend

TXNM Energy and Public Service Company of New Mexico Declare Quarterly Dividends

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of TXNM Energy (NYSE: TXNM) today voted to increase the company's annual dividend payment by $0.08, a 5.2% increase, to an indicated annual rate of $1.63 per share of common stock.

The board has declared the resulting quarterly stock dividend of $0.4075 per share, payable February 14, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business January 31, 2025.

Also today, the Board of Directors of Public Service Company of New Mexico, wholly owned subsidiary of TXNM Energy, declared the regular quarterly dividend of $1.145 per share on the 4.58 percent series of cumulative preferred stock. The preferred stock dividend is payable January 15, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business December 31, 2024.

Background:

TXNM Energy (NYSE: TXNM), an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, delivers energy to more than 800,000 homes and businesses across Texas and New Mexico through its regulated utilities, TNMP and PNM. For more information, visit the company's website at www.TXNMEnergy.com.

Contacts:

