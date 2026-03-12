TXOne Networks Showcases TXOne Complete at S4x26, Advancing the Full OT Security Journey for Channel Partners

The operations-first OT security partner presents a unified framework that takes channel partners and their customers from discovery through active protection – with new capabilities on the horizon.

IRVING, Texas, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TXOne Networks, the operations-first OT security partner, used S4x26 in Miami (February 23-26, 2026) to present TXOne Complete to the global channel community, demonstrating how partners can deliver a full, structured OT security program from initial discovery through sustained protection under a single manufacturer relationship.

In manufacturing, energy, and other critical infrastructure sectors, OT security programs have matured in their ability to monitor assets and network traffic. But visibility alone has not translated into protection. Industrial operators continue to face operational disruption, unplanned downtime, and growing compliance pressures. The challenge is not seeing the risk; it is knowing what to address first and how to act without interrupting production.

For channel partners, this gap creates a persistent problem. Assessment engagements using visibility-only tools generate extensive reports. Partners then face the time-consuming task of manually interpreting findings, defining next steps, and building a remediation path on a per-site basis. Repeatability suffers. Time to value slows. And the customer relationship stalls between assessment and action.

TXOne Complete was built to close that gap. By unifying network security, endpoint protection, asset inspection, and enterprise orchestration under a single framework, TXOne Complete gives partners a structured, scalable engagement model that moves customers through the full security journey. The framework reflects TXOne's core methodology: Discover. Assess. Protect. Each phase builds on the last, turning operational risk intelligence into prioritized, production-safe protection that industrial environments can actually absorb.

For partners, this means owning the full customer relationship from initial entry through enterprise scale, without multi-vendor coordination, fragmented accountability, or dependence on detection-only platforms that leave customers exposed. While competitors offer products that document threats, TXOne Complete partners deliver integrated prevention outcomes across the entire OT environment and lifecycle, including legacy systems that other vendors cannot or will not support.

TXOne also previewed SenninRecon as an addition to the TXOne Complete portfolio, further strengthening the assessment-to-action pipeline for partners and their customers. Details will be announced as these capabilities reach general availability.

Nasser Zayour, Vice President of Global Alliances and Channels at TXOne Networks, shared: "Our partners are telling us that their customers are past the point of needing more visibility. They need a path to protection. TXOne Complete gives partners the framework to deliver exactly that. This consistent, scalable methodology takes customers from understanding their risk to actively reducing it, without disrupting the operations that keep the business running."

TXOne Complete is the foundation of TXOne Networks' partner program and the clearest expression of its operations-first commitment: comprehensive OT security protection, delivered without disruption, across environments that cannot afford to stop. Keep the Operation Running.

TXOne Networks is the operations-first OT security partner. Since its founding, TXOne has focused exclusively on operational technology, helping organizations protect critical infrastructure while keeping production running. Purpose-built for industrial environments, TXOne enables organizations to discover their assets, assess risks in context, and protect operations without compromising productivity or safety.

