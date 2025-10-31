TXSE Group raises $250 million in capital following second funding round

J.P. Morgan makes strategic investment in the Texas Stock Exchange, joining major global financial institutions, including BlackRock, Charles Schwab, and Citadel Securities

DALLAS, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TXSE Group announced today the completion of its second-round financing, bringing its total capital raised to more than $250 million as it readies the launch of the Texas Stock Exchange in the first quarter of 2026.

Expanding its support from major global financial institutions, TXSE Group also announced today that it has received an equity investment from J.P. Morgan as it further solidifies its strategic presence in Texas. J.P. Morgan will join TXSE Group's board of directors as an observer.

"Our strong capital position validates our mission to bring increased competition to the U.S. capital markets," said James H Lee, founder and CEO of TXSE Group. "The Texas Stock Exchange's focus on alignment and transparency for issuers will alter the trajectory of our public markets and help establish Texas as a new global leader in capital markets."

TXSE Group's institutional backing now includes four pillars of the U.S. capital markets. In addition to J.P. Morgan, TXSE's institutional investors include: BlackRock, the world's largest institutional manager with $13.5 trillion of AUM; Charles Schwab, the world's largest retail organization with $11.6 trillion in client assets and more than 50% of U.S. equity retail order flow; and Citadel Securities, the largest global liquidity provider, which executes more than one in four shares traded in the U.S.

In total, 82 financial institutions and business leaders are equity holders in TXSE Group. They include:

Individuals or entities that direct or control a broad array of public companies across multiple industries of various sizes, with a combined market capitalization in excess of $2 trillion.





Seven of the 10 largest liquidity providers, representing more than 70% of total U.S. equity order flow.





Several of the world's largest exchange traded product sponsors, representing 898 ETPs with a combined AUM of $8.5 trillion, or two-thirds of the capitalization of the total ETP market in the U.S.

TXSE Group is the parent company of the Texas Stock Exchange, which last month became the most well-capitalized equities exchange ever to receive approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. TXSE will launch trading in early 2026, followed by listing of exchange traded products and corporate issues later in the year.

About TXSE Group

TXSE Group is the parent company of the Texas Stock Exchange and Oculon Intelligence.

The Texas Stock Exchange is a fully integrated, electronic national securities exchange headquartered in Dallas. Backed by the world's largest financial institutions and liquidity providers, TXSE is focused on enabling U.S. and global companies to access U.S. equity capital markets. It aims to revitalize competition for issuers, establish the premier venue for listings, and create a world-class trading platform for all market participants. More information is available at www.txse.com.

Oculon Intelligence is a security-first, AI-native software-as-a-service market intelligence platform that combines regulatory reporting insights, execution analytics, and market surveillance across equities and options. Oculon Intelligence operates independently from the Texas Stock Exchange. More information is available at www.oculonintelligence.com.

