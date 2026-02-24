TxtCart Accelerates Growth as Bootstrapped AI-Powered SMS Marketing Platform for Shopify

Company Surpasses $100M in Merchant-Generated Revenue While Remaining Fully Bootstrapped

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TxtCart, a leading AI-powered SMS marketing platform built exclusively for Shopify merchants, today announced significant growth milestones, including helping merchants generate more than $100 million in SMS-attributed revenue and scaling to thousands of active e-commerce brands, all without venture capital backing.

TxtCart

Founded in 2019 by entrepreneur Kyle Bigley, TxtCart began as a solution focused on abandoned cart recovery. The platform has since evolved into a comprehensive SMS marketing ecosystem powered by conversational artificial intelligence. Unlike traditional one-way SMS blasts, TxtCart enables real-time, two-way conversations that answer customer questions, address objections, and guide shoppers to complete their purchases.

Merchants using TxtCart AI-powered SMS marketing report average cart recovery rates between 15% and 25%, significantly exceeding the 3% to 5% industry benchmarks commonly associated with email marketing. With SMS open rates averaging 98%, the platform has emerged as one of the highest-ROI channels available to Shopify brands seeking direct customer engagement.

"Our philosophy has always been simple — merchant success is our success," said Kyle Bigley, Founder of TxtCart. "We built TxtCart to create authentic conversations at scale. When customers feel heard and helped, they buy."

Bootstrapped Growth in a Venture-Funded Market

While competitors in the SMS marketing sector have raised hundreds of millions in venture capital, TxtCart has remained entirely bootstrapped. The company attributes its sustained growth to product-led innovation, rapid feature deployment, and a merchant-first approach.

TxtCart's deep Shopify integration enables seamless onboarding, smart subscriber collection, automated campaigns, and real-time revenue attribution through its analytics dashboard. By focusing exclusively on Shopify merchants generating between $50,000 and $10 million+ annually, the company has carved out a specialized niche in the broader marketing technology space.

Industry observers note that TxtCart's ability to scale organically in a capital-intensive SaaS category demonstrates strong product-market fit and disciplined operational execution.

Strategic Roadmap and Expansion Plans

Looking ahead, TxtCart plans to release TxtCart 4.5, featuring expanded AI capabilities designed to further personalize customer interactions and increase conversion performance. The company is also building out agency partnerships and managed services offerings for larger Shopify brands.

TxtCart has set a long-term goal of reaching $25 million in annual recurring revenue while positioning for a potential strategic exit. Leadership also indicated interest in pursuing recognition on the Inc. 5000 list as one of America's fastest-growing private companies.

"As AI reshapes commerce, conversational SMS will become a core revenue channel for brands," Bigley added. "TxtCart AI-powered SMS marketing isn't the future — it's already delivering measurable results today."

