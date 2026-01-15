TXTortilla.com Launches Nationwide: Authentic Texas Tortillas Shipped Fresh to Your Door

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cold, cardboard tortillas sitting on the grocery store shelves have officially met their match. TX Tortilla has officially launched TXTortilla.com, a direct-to-consumer brand shipping fresh, handmade Texas tortillas and bold Tex-Mex seasonings nationwide – straight from San Antonio to tables across the U.S.

TX Tortilla was born from a simple problem: real Texas tortillas are hard to find unless you live in Texas… or know someone willing to smuggle hundreds of them home in a carry-on (true story).

After years of packing suitcases full of authentic tortillas and playing tortilla mule, we had our holy guacamole moment – if our family and friends couldn't live without the taste of Texas, why should you have to? That's when we decided to make things official – and a whole lot tastier.

Fresh Tortillas Straight From Texas – Delivered to Your Door

TX Tortilla delivers soft, fluffy flour tortillas, rich corn tortillas, and crave-worthy Tex-Mex seasonings made the authentic way (fresh ingredients, hand-rolled, old-school).

Unlike mass-produced alternatives, TX Tortilla's products are made fresh to order in San Antonio and shipped within hours, delivering a level of flavor and quality most people don't realize they're missing until that first bite.

What's Rollin' Out of the TX Tortilla Kitchen

Our lineup includes:

Fresh Handmade Flour & Corn Tortillas : Soft, pliable, and authentic enough for serious taco builds.

Soft, pliable, and authentic enough for serious taco builds. Bold Tex-Mex Seasonings: Including Birria Bomb, Fajita with Lime, Guacamole Seasoning, Barbacoa Seasoning, and Red Chicken Rub – made to turn everyday meals into Texas-level flavor.

Including Birria Bomb, Fajita with Lime, Guacamole Seasoning, Barbacoa Seasoning, and Red Chicken Rub – made to turn everyday meals into Texas-level flavor. TX Tortilla Warmer: Because cold tortillas are a crime (someone had to say it). All new customers can snag a free warmer through the end of Feb.

All products are available for nationwide shipping, with free shipping on orders over $50.

It's Time to Shop a Taste of Texas

From last-minute Tuesday tacos to all-day backyard throwdowns, this is food made for passing plates, earning compliments, and going back for "just one more tortilla." (Or five. Who's counting?)

Want to make sure you've got a taste of Texas on repeat? Take a peek at our subscriptions and gift box options so you're always stocked with big flavor.

Website: https://txtortilla.com/

