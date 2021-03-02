txtsmarter Shortlisted for Prestigious RegTech Insight Awards - Europe 2021

SAN MATEO, Calif. and LONDON, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- txtsmarter, the Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) Compliance service, has been shortlisted for Best e-Comms Surveillance Solution & Best Vendor Solution for Managing Conduct Risk among established solution providers and innovative newcomers.

The A-Team RegTech Insight Awards - Europe 2021 highlights RegTech solutions that have successfully improved an organization's ability to effectively respond to the evolving and ever more complex regulatory requirements across the global financial services industry.

"It's an honor to be nominated for this award, validating the industry need for our service and how we address compliance challenges," says Nuri Otus, Founder and CEO of txtsmarter, "Global organizations can analyze all communications data, identifying potential data gaps and signals of unwanted behaviors that can trigger regulatory violations and fines."

txtsmarter's unique capability to seamlessly capture data and voice from a wide range of sources in real-time across iMessage, Android SMS/MMS, WhatsApp, WeChat & other social media platforms provides regulators and auditors with a full view of all communications.

The RegTech Insight Awards - Europe 2021 winners will be announced on May 21, 2021.

About txtsmarter:

txtsmarter is the comprehensive Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) Compliance service, which collects, encrypts & archives messages from text and social media applications, including Apple iMessage, Android SMS/MMS, WhatsApp, in real-time mitigating compliance and communication data leaks for businesses. For more information, go to www.txtsmarter.com

