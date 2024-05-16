Txtur Home Furnishings Expands Presence with New Showroom in Richmond's Historic Manchester District

Blending Craftsmanship with Culinary Delights in a Historical Setting

RICHMOND, Va., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia-based furniture manufacturer Txtur is excited to announce the opening of their new showroom in Richmond on May 17, marking the company's second brick-and-mortar location in Virginia. This expansion into Richmond's historic Manchester neighborhood is set to bring a unique blend of American Contemporary furniture, culinary delights, and local hospitality to an iconic setting.

The grand opening will feature tours of the new showroom, opportunities to sample the menu at Stock Bistro & Bar, and the chance to meet with the creators behind Txtur's timeless pieces.

Located in a beautifully restored building that once housed the Seaboard Air Line railroad station, the new 8,400 square foot showroom will offer a full display of Txtur's crafted furnishings. Set up to mimic real home settings, the showroom invites customers to envision Txtur's furniture in their own spaces. This approach not only highlights the versatility of the pieces but also enhances the shopping experience by giving customers a tangible sense of home.

"While Roanoke is home, we love Richmond. We believe the RVA community resonates with our company ethos and we can't wait to bring our unique experience and products to them. I have been looking at the 604 Hull Street building for years," says Greg Terrill, CEO of Txtur. "There could be no better place for Txtur to fulfill its mission of directly connecting great people with authentic craft. We believe in doing well by doing good - and this Richmond project perfectly fits this value."

In addition to showcasing Txtur's furniture line, the Richmond showroom will also be home to the brand's restaurant, Stock Bistro & Bar. This unique feature provides a full culinary experience where guests can dine in style or enjoy meals casually throughout the showroom. It's a concept that invites relaxation and encourages customers to truly feel at home while exploring the furniture offerings.

"Stock Bistro & Bar is more than a dining space; it's an integral part of the Txtur showroom experience," says Steve Terrill, Location Manager. "Here, guests can relax and enjoy a meal while truly experiencing how our furniture enhances every aspect of daily life. This blend of dining and design is our invitation to feel at home with Txtur."

A testament to enduring quality and dedication, Txtur is a family-owned business with 87 years of experience in craftsmanship. The company first demonstrated its innovative retail concept in Roanoke, Virginia, where it transformed Historic Fire Station 1 into a first showroom. Like its predecessor, the Richmond showroom is designed to be more than just a place to shop—it's a destination where guests are encouraged to linger and enjoy the atmosphere.

Txtur invites the community of Richmond and furniture enthusiasts from all over to join in celebrating this significant expansion. With a commitment to quality, customer comfort, and local heritage, Txtur is setting a new standard in the furniture industry.

About Txtur

Txtur crafts modern, customizable furniture with a commitment to quality and sustainability. Using locally sourced materials and labor, Txtur offers a product line that is both contemporary and timeless. Based in Virginia, the family-owned company continues to innovate the furniture shopping experience by integrating it with elements of design, hospitality, and community engagement. Visit https://txtur.com.

