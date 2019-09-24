TXU Energy Announces Energy Leadership Award Recipients

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TXU Energy today announced that it has recognized five North Texas organizations as winners in the TXU Energy Leadership Award Program. This program recognizes corporate and nonprofit leaders in categories including energy management, innovation, community, sustainability and engagement. The awards were announced in conjunction with the TXU Energy Summit held today in Arlington.

"These businesses and organizations are setting the standard for energy responsibility and providing an excellent roadmap for their peers to achieve similar success in their operations," said Gabe Castro, TXU Energy vice president of business markets. "We're proud to partner with these customers to help them achieve their sustainability goals and applaud them as they continue to focus on energy leadership."

The five North Texas-area winners include:

Leadership in Energy Management- Fort Worth ISD

Fort Worth Independent School District has demonstrated excellence in managing electricity consumption while minimizing environmental impact. Fort Worth ISD installed an onsite display of solar arrays, educating the public and inspiring others in the industry to follow its lead. The district saved $250,000 and 800,000 kWh's of energy by leveraging TXU Greenback rebates to install HVAC and control work, and strategically partnered with advisors to increase energy efficiency and manage electricity consumption. With 143 schools, Fort Worth ISD is shaping the future of our state. Showing leadership in energy management ensures that their future will be a bright one.

Leadership in Innovation- City of McKinney

From renewable power to energy efficiency, the City of McKinney has come up with innovative ways to manage the way it uses electricity, setting new standards for operational excellence. The City used grant money from the Department of Energy along with TXU Greenback rebates to include hybrid vehicles in the rotation of its city fleet. The City then extended that innovation, adding electric vehicle charging units at four public buildings. By investing in LED lighting and roofing projects, the City reduced energy usage and saw $155,000 in savings annually. Solar panels installed at Fire Station #6 saved 72,000 kWh annually. This stand-out community has been ranked the #1 Best Place to Live in America. The City's leadership in innovative, sustainable energy practices will certainly keep it that way.

Leadership in Community- The Salvation Army

Few organizations are so well-defined by their message as The Salvation Army. The words "Doing the Most Good" embody a non-profit committed to meeting the needs of communities, without discrimination. For more than 130 years, The Salvation Army has helped disaster survivors, provided shelter for the homeless, served veterans, and fought human trafficking. As a partner of TXU Energy Aid, The Salvation Army has assisted more than 10,000 TXU Energy customers to pay electricity bills with $2.6 million dollars, keeping homes powered and safe. Employees of TXU Energy and its parent company, Vistra Energy, are afforded volunteer opportunities with The Salvation Army through Vistra's United Way/TXU Energy Aid campaign.

Leadership in Sustainability- Hood Packaging

For more than 50 years, Hood Packaging has served customers with world-class commitment. Now, that commitment extends to renewable energy and efficiency. Hood Packaging installed variable frequency drives in its manufacturing center, reducing energy usage by 500,000 kWh, or the amount used by approximately 43 homes annually. Hood Packaging also installed more efficient packaging equipment, resulting in even greater energy savings of 1,200,000 kWh. These initiatives coupled with Hood Packaging's commitment to using 100% green energy set it apart from its peers in the packaging industry.

Leadership in Engagement- City of Irving

The City of Irving keeps efficiency and sustainability front of mind, creating momentum that translates into significant environmental impact. The City engages with residents through classes on recycling and hosts a Home Energy Fair to showcase solar panels, home efficiency audits, and green energy options. They will soon be implementing a new Green Neighbor Program that encourages residents to be mindful of their footprint on the environment. The City has also worked closely with Irving ISD to educate students on sustainability and green career choices. They've extended this effort by creating the City of Irving Environmental Career Symposium, to promote the advancement of environmental related careers and provide participants the opportunity to meet and engage with environmental professionals. Additionally, the City has participated in panel discussions and education sessions with other cities across the state through the Texas Municipal League's Annual Conference.

TXU Energy is proud to share the accomplishments of the recipients of its awards program. Awards were presented earlier this year to three South Texas-area businesses and organizations: Plains All American Pipeline, Magnolia ISD and Star of Hope. Learn more about what TXU Energy can do to help your business or organization achieve its energy and sustainability goals by visiting us on LinkedIn.

