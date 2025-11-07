TXU Energy Expands its Winter Warmth Program to Support Texans in Need

$350,000 in assistance will help fund food pantries, holiday meals, and electricity bill-payment support statewide

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As many Texans face added uncertainty this holiday season, TXU Energy is expanding its annual Winter Warmth program, committing $350,000 to help even more families put food on the table and keep their homes warm, comfortable, and bright.

The funds will be distributed among TXU Energy's long-standing non-profit and social service partners across Texas – from the Panhandle to the Gulf Coast. These organizations will then work directly with families to provide groceries, holiday turkeys, and blankets for the winter ahead, along with supporting customers who need help paying their electricity bills.

"Across Texas, food banks and local nonprofits continue to face increasing demand," said Scott Hudson, president of TXU Energy. "When our partners recently shared how urgent the need has become, we saw an opportunity to quickly provide additional support through our Winter Warmth program. They're on the front lines every day, helping Texans through difficult times, and we're honored to stand alongside them."

Bill-payment assistance: Over the last 40 years, TXU Energy Aid has provided more than $140 million in bill-payment assistance, helping around 20,000 families a year keep their homes powered and safe. These funds are donated by employees, customers, and the company and are distributed through social service partner agencies. As part of today's announcement, TXU Energy is providing an additional $200,000 to Energy Aid to help customers pay bills this holiday season.

For information on which social service agencies distribute Energy Aid funds in their area, customers can call 2-1-1 and ask for "bill payment assistance."

Since its inception, TXU Energy's Winter Warmth program has helped thousands of Texans through partnerships with local food banks, social service agencies, and nonprofit organizations. This year's expanded support reflects the company's continued commitment to helping our neighbors through difficult times and ensuring every family can share in the spirit of the season.

As the #1 electricity choice of Texans, we're passionate about creating experiences and solutions tailored to fit the needs of our customers, including electricity plans, online tools to help save, renewable energy options, and more. TXU Energy is also committed to cultivating a dynamic and enjoyable workplace where all our people can succeed. Visit txu.com for more. TXU Energy is a subsidiary of Vistra (NYSE: VST). REP #10004

