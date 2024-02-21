TXU Energy Invites Texans to Experience the Power and Performance of EVs at the 2024 North Texas Auto Expo

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TXU Energy encourages drivers to get behind the wheel at the EV Test Track during this year's North Texas Auto Expo, Feb. 22-25, at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in downtown Dallas.

TXU Energy is proud to sponsor the largest indoor EV Test Track experience in the Southwest, allowing drivers to feel the power and performance of electric vehicles from top brands like Audi, BMW, Ford, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, and Nissan. Auto Expo attendees will gain firsthand insight into the future of sustainable and efficient transportation.

"With new electric vehicle models being introduced all the time, this is a great opportunity for consumers to experience firsthand what EVs offer. We think it's important to cut through the noise and help consumers navigate the EV experience," said Sam Sen, vice president of TXU Energy Transition Solutions. "TXU Energy is here to help our customers learn how this works – everything from charging to finding rebates and the right electricity plan for your home and EV – it's all part of a cleaner energy future for Texas."

TXU Energy's sponsorship of the EV Test Track builds on existing resources for electric vehicle owners, including TXU Energy Free EV Miles℠. This first-of-its-kind plan uses electric vehicle data to give customers free home EV charging – every day – and provides power backed by 100% renewable sources for all home energy needs.

Additionally, TXU Energy invites its customers to receive discounted entry into the North Texas Auto Expo. Use promo code TXU when purchasing tickets online *.

*North Texas Auto Expo offer is only valid online for purchase of adult priced tickets and exclusive to TXU Energy customers. Limit 4 tickets per household. Offer not valid at event kiosks. Expires February 26, 2024. Offer cannot be combined with other offers or special events. © 2024 TXU Energy Retail Company LLC. All rights reserved. REP #10004

About TXU Energy

SOURCE TXU Energy