TXU Energy Invites Texans to Experience the Power and Performance of EVs at the 2024 North Texas Auto Expo

News provided by

TXU Energy

21 Feb, 2024, 10:22 ET

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TXU Energy encourages drivers to get behind the wheel at the EV Test Track during this year's North Texas Auto Expo, Feb. 22-25, at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in downtown Dallas.

TXU Energy is proud to sponsor the largest indoor EV Test Track experience in the Southwest, allowing drivers to feel the power and performance of electric vehicles from top brands like Audi, BMW, Ford, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, and Nissan. Auto Expo attendees will gain firsthand insight into the future of sustainable and efficient transportation. 

"With new electric vehicle models being introduced all the time, this is a great opportunity for consumers to experience firsthand what EVs offer. We think it's important to cut through the noise and help consumers navigate the EV experience," said Sam Sen, vice president of TXU Energy Transition Solutions. "TXU Energy is here to help our customers learn how this works – everything from charging to finding rebates and the right electricity plan for your home and EV – it's all part of a cleaner energy future for Texas."

TXU Energy's sponsorship of the EV Test Track builds on existing resources for electric vehicle owners, including TXU Energy Free EV Miles℠. This first-of-its-kind plan uses electric vehicle data to give customers free home EV charging – every day – and provides power backed by 100% renewable sources for all home energy needs.

Additionally, TXU Energy invites its customers to receive discounted entry into the North Texas Auto Expo. Use promo code TXU when purchasing tickets online *.

*North Texas Auto Expo offer is only valid online for purchase of adult priced tickets and exclusive to TXU Energy customers. Limit 4 tickets per household. Offer not valid at event kiosks. Expires February 26, 2024. Offer cannot be combined with other offers or special events. © 2024 TXU Energy Retail Company LLC. All rights reserved. REP #10004

About TXU Energy
As the #1 electricity choice of Texans, we're passionate about creating experiences and solutions tailored to fit the needs of our customers, including electricity plans, online tools to help save, renewable energy options, and more. TXU Energy is also committed to cultivating a dynamic and enjoyable workplace where all our people can succeed. Visit txu.com for more. TXU Energy is a subsidiary of Vistra (NYSE: VST).  REP #10004

SOURCE TXU Energy

Also from this source

Texas Tech Chooses TXU Energy to Power the University System

Texas Tech Chooses TXU Energy to Power the University System

TXU Energy, the #1 electricity choice of Texans, today announced it has been chosen as the energy provider of Texas Tech University. Through this...
TXU Energy Selected to Provide Power to the University of Houston System

TXU Energy Selected to Provide Power to the University of Houston System

TXU Energy today announced that it has entered a multi-year partnership to provide electricity to the entire University of Houston System, including...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Electrical Utilities

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.