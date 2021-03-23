TXU Energy Launches New Plan With Automatic Savings for Electric Vehicle Owners

IRVING, Texas, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TXU Energy, the leading provider of solutions designed to meet the needs of Texas electricity customers, today announced the launch of TXU Energy EV PassSM. The company's first plan designed specifically for electric vehicle owners gives customers 50% off all energy charges every weeknight and all weekend long – providing automatic bill credits at times when customers are normally charging their vehicles. By taking advantage of smart charging technology, TXU Energy is empowering customers to fill up their car when it is most convenient for them, and for the grid. Plus, TXU Energy EV Pass goes the extra mile for the environment with 100% renewable energy.

"EV Pass continues TXU Energy's commitment to innovate around emerging customer needs and supports the electrification of transportation," said Scott Hudson, president of TXU Energy. "Our company sees this plan not only as the key to savings during prime EV charging times, but as an exciting opportunity to partner with Texans driving our state toward a cleaner, more sustainable future."

TXU Energy EV Pass is designed with the understanding that life doesn't always happen on schedule. Whether customers are charging their vehicles on weeknights or plugging in for discounted rates on the weekend, they're always getting the full benefit of the plan. EV Pass provides additional peace of mind with a price-protected rate, all year long.

"As the number of Texans driving electric vehicles continues to grow, TXU Energy is eager to find new ways to keep these vehicles charged up on 100% renewable electricity," added Hudson. "When we can support our customers' green, sustainable lifestyles – that's a huge win in our book."

With the launch of EV Pass, TXU Energy continues to take the lead in innovative technologies and distributed energy solutions, including unique solar solutions, thermostat and demand response programs, and tools like MyEnergy Dashboard, which allows customers to monitor their personal consumption information anytime.

For more information about TXU Energy EV PassSM, please visit www.txu.com.

About TXU Energy

More Texans trust TXU Energy to power their homes and businesses than any other electricity provider. We're passionate about creating experiences and solutions tailored to fit the needs of our customers, including electricity plans, online tools to help save, renewable energy options and more. TXU Energy is also committed to cultivating a dynamic and enjoyable workplace where all our people can succeed. Visit txu.com for more. TXU Energy is a subsidiary of Vistra (NYSE: VST). REP #10004

