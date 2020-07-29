TXU Energy Supports Customers and Communities Impacted by Hurricane Hanna

IRVING, Texas, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the aftermath of Hurricane Hanna, TXU Energy is here to help. The company today announced a $10,000 donation to provide critical personal protective equipment for first responders and to replace food that was lost during power outages.

"We understand that Hanna's arrival presented an immense challenge to our fellow Texans living along the Gulf Coast and in the Rio Grande Valley. A region, already wrestling with the outbreak of a deadly virus, has now been handed the aftermath of a hurricane," said Brad Watson, senior director of community affairs for TXU Energy. "As first responders, families and volunteer organizations are forced to rethink every part of their typical storm response, TXU Energy stands with the heroes who are dealing with dueling crises head on."

The $10,000 donation will directly assist communities and individuals to meet their most urgent needs.

$5,000 will go to Hidalgo County for the purchase of personal protective equipment for first responders assisting flood victims.

$5,000 will go to Mission 911 in Corpus Christi for the purchase of sanitary supplies, and to help clients restock refrigerated food lost during extended power outages.

Additionally, as TXU Energy is doing for customers impacted by the pandemic, the company will work with individual customers impacted by Hurricane Hanna to provide payment flexibility. TXU Energy customers should call 1-800-242-9113 to:

Waive late fees

Extend payment due dates

Reduce down payments and arrange deferred payment plans so balances can be paid over five equal installments

Bill-payment assistance is also available through TXU Energy AidSM . The funds, which are donated by the company, its employees, and customers, are allocated to existing TXU Energy Aid agency partners serving the Gulf Coast and the Rio Grande Valley.

To take advantage of this bill-payment assistance, TXU Energy customers affected by the hurricane and or the pandemic should call 2-1-1 or visit 211texas.org.

