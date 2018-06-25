TXU Energy Wings of Freedom 5K and Family Fun Run Benefits Disabled Children

"TXU Energy is committed to supporting the valuable programs and services of community organizations like Be An Angel," said Brad Watson, senior director of TXU Energy community affairs. "Whether participants are running enthusiasts or simply looking for a fun activity to add to their holiday celebration, the TXU Energy Wings of Freedom 5K and Family Fun Run will have something for everyone. Join us as we help brighten the lives of children this Fourth of July holiday."

Starting and ending at Houston's Karbach Brewery, the timed and untimed 5K begins at 7:30 a.m., the freedom celebration and live music starts at 8 a.m., and the family fun run begins at 8:45 a.m. Former Houston Oilers quarterback and Be An Angel Vice Chairman Dan Pastorini will serve as grand marshal. For more details, visit txu.com/wingsoffreedom. Registrants can use code "TXU18" to receive $5 off the 5K and family fun run.

"We've partnered with TXU Energy on numerous community programs, and we're thrilled to have them onboard for our largest wellness and fundraising initiative yet," said Marti Boone, Be An Angel executive director. "With a trusted partner like TXU Energy, we're able to bring the entire Houston community together to celebrate freedom and to raise much-needed funds toward equipment, services, and programs that contribute to a longer, more productive, and fuller life for the children we serve."

Be An Angel was founded in 1986 to provide life-changing benefits to children with special needs or profound deafness at T.H. Rogers School in Houston. Over 30 years later, Be An Angel serves thousands of special needs children throughout Texas, primarily in the Houston, Dallas, and Fort Worth areas, providing specialized programs, services, and equipment.

About TXU Energy

More Texans trust TXU Energy to power their homes and businesses than any other electricity provider. We're passionate about creating experiences and solutions tailored to fit the needs of our customers, including electricity plans, online tools to help save, renewable energy options and more. Consecutively ranked as one of the Top Places to Work by The Dallas Morning News, TXU Energy is also committed to creating a dynamic and fun workplace where all our people can succeed. Visit txu.com for more. TXU Energy is a subsidiary of Vistra Energy (NYSE: VST). REP #10004

Media

214-875-8004

MediaHotline@txu.com



View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/txu-energy-wings-of-freedom-5k-and-family-fun-run-benefits-disabled-children-300671018.html

SOURCE TXU Energy

Related Links

https://www.txu.com

