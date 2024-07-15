Ty Bergman of Equity Union represents buyer in the highest priced home ever sold in Manhattan Beach, CA.

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Equity Union Real Estate announced that Ty Bergman closed escrow on 1800 The Strand at a record $24,500,000, the highest price sale ever reported on the MLS in Manhattan Beach. The previous highest price sale in Manhattan Beach was $21 Million.

According to the property description, the home was constructed by renowned builder David Garinger. This residence represents a meticulous investment, emphasizing modern luxury and design excellence. With over 5,300 square feet of sophisticated living space, this stunning property features five spacious bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. The ample parking includes a five-car garage with two elevated spaces plus additional driveway parking, blending functionality with upscale living. Mr. Bergman represented the buyer in this historic sale.

"Ty has an amazing mindset of great customer service. He knows how to cultivate strong relationships and provide an elevated level of service to his clients. His knowledge of the local market and strong business acumen is a great addition to our team" said Harma Hartouni, CEO of Equity Union.

Bergman Properties was established in 1989 by founders and principals, Peter & Ty Bergman. They have a combined 60+ years of experience and over $1 Billion dollars in sales volume.

"We have achieved an unprecedented milestone in Manhattan Beach, setting a new benchmark with the highest price ever recorded for a single-family home sale. This historic transaction underscores our commitment to excellence and our deep understanding of luxury real estate in this coveted coastal community", said Ty Bergman.

About Equity Union: The independent brokerage has over 750 agents companywide and sells over $2 Billion in sales volume annually. Corporate operations for Equity Union are based in Sherman Oaks, with additional branches in LA's Westside, San Fernando Valley, Santa Clarita Valley, Conejo Valley and Riverside County's Coachella Valley.

