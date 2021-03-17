Ty GrayEL Presents Breath Of My Ancestors Podcast: 'Healing Humanity One Verse At A Time'

NEWARK, N.J., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Breath Of My Ancestors is a balm that heals families affected by the weapons of racism. Mothers and sons, fathers and daughters get to view themselves through a lens not colored with hatred but instead learn to love themselves while learning who they are. When we know who we are, we do better by far. The Breath of My Ancestors' "Sankofa Monologues" reminds us of our historical contributions and our Ancestral greatness. By…

Healing Humanity One Verse at a Time:

Ty GrayEL, Poet, Speaker, Author of "Breath of My Ancestors: Reflections from the Conscience of an African in America"

Stimulating a genuine interest in African American history by revealing little-known, often neglected or misunderstood facts

Showcasing great Black leaders, known and unknown, as clear indicators of past achievement.

Improving race relations by dispelling myths of racial inferiority.

Supporting other community organizations seeking to improve the social and economic status of African Americans.

Reinforcing the importance of the Arts and Sciences as integral and essential parts of a quality education.

Watch "Breath of My Ancestors Podcast" on:

https://TyGrayel.com/ and @TyGrayel on Facebook and YouTube

ABOUT TY GRAY-EL

Internationally renowned author, lecturer, and two-time Spoken Word Billboard Award winning recording artist Ty GrayEL, known for his prolific works such as "Breath of My Ancestors", "A Black Woman's Smile", "The Hurricane", works tirelessly to restore the heritage of Africans in America.

Ty's incredible phoenix-like rise from drug addiction and incarceration to ministerial-storytelling has landed him spots on the Michael Baisden Show, the Steve Harvey Morning Show, the Russ Parr Morning Show, WHUR, BET, the Pacifica Radio Network and Sirius/XM Radio.

Confronting issues of racism and bigotry with poetic compassion, dramatic storytelling and historical facts makes his work "extraordinary," as stated by critically acclaimed poet Dr. Nikki Giovanni.

Ty GrayEL's Breath of My Ancestors podcast is an extension of his powerful reach that aims to change the minds of African Americans and how they view themselves and the world at large, resulting in the upliftment of all of humanity.

Who is Ty GrayEL: https://youtu.be/hhj3Kz0gqnU/

Teach Them: https://youtu.be/HJJBLzaaxHE/

A Black Woman's Smile Live: https://youtu.be/mYdprQTYXo0/

LAUNCH: THURSDAY, MARCH 18th, 2021 | 7:00 PM - 7:30PM

CAST: THURSDAYS, 7:00 PM - 7:30 PM

SPOKESPERSON: Dahaomine Moody-Ward, CEO, Urban Braintrust Consulting, LLC

Email: [email protected] Phone: (201) 724-9920

SOURCE Ty GrayEL