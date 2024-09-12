Ty J. Young Wealth Management Acquires Amatulli and Associates Financial Services

ATLANTA, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ty J. Young Wealth Management has acquired Amatulli and Associates Financial Services. The acquisition of the Indiana-based firm expands Ty J. Young Wealth Management's growing footprint in the Midwest.

"We are honored to have the opportunity to serve the clients of Amatulli and Associates Financial Services," said CEO Ty Young. "We're also thrilled to welcome their experienced staff to the Ty J. Young Wealth Management team."

The transaction, which closed in July, will provide Amatulli clients access to Ty J. Young Wealth Management's award-winning customer service and personalized services.

The acquisition is Ty J. Young Wealth Management's 38th in the last six years as the firm's nationwide reach continues to rapidly grow.

About Ty J. Young Wealth Management

Ty J. Young Wealth Management is one of America's largest independent wealth management firms. Founded by Ty J. Young in 1998, the firm manages more than $1 billion in assets for more than 7,000 clients nationwide. They are recognized as a thought leader in investment management, retirement planning and insurance with Ty Young frequently being featured on CNBC, Forbes, Fox Business and more. Learn more about Ty J. Young Wealth Management at: https://www.tyjyoung.com/

SOURCE Ty J. Young Wealth Management