Ty J. Young Wealth Management Launches WeBuyAnnuityBooks.com to Help Advisors Successfully Exit Their Business

New educational platform provides guidance on succession planning, valuation, and acquisitions for retirement-income professionals.

ATLANTA, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ty J. Young Wealth Management has launched WeBuyAnnuityBooks.com, a new educational platform dedicated to helping independent fixed indexed annuity (FIA) professionals navigate one of the industry's most overlooked challenges: succession planning.

Designed specifically for retirement-income advisors, insurance agents, marketers, and IMOs, the new website provides educational resources for advisors exploring succession for retirement-income and FIA advisors, including business valuation guidance, transition planning, webinars, educational content, and acquisition opportunities.

"One of the questions we hear most often is, 'Who will service my annuity clients when I'm no longer in the business?'" said Ty Young, CEO of Ty J. Young Wealth Management. "For many advisors, their clients have become like family over the years. Selling a business isn't simply about receiving fair value—it's about ensuring those clients continue receiving exceptional service long after the transition."

The new website was developed to answer many of the industry's most common questions, including:

What is my annuity book worth?

How can I increase the value of my business before selling?

What are the different payout structures available?

How do I create an effective insurance producer retirement plan?

The platform also addresses the growing number of advisors searching online for guidance on topics such as independent annuity agent exit strategies while preserving the relationships and reputation they have spent decades building.

Unlike many business sales, annuity practices require specialized expertise because value extends beyond assets under management. Long-standing client relationships, ongoing service responsibilities, carrier relationships and operational quality all contribute to a book's long-term value.

Having acquired 45 advisory practices to date, the platform expands the resources Ty J. Young Wealth Management provides to advisors who are seeking to exit their practice.

To learn more, visit the platform at WeBuyAnnuityBooks.com.

About Ty J. Young Wealth Management

Ty J. Young Wealth Management is one of America's largest independent wealth management firms. Founded by Ty J. Young in 1998, the firm manages more than $1 billion in assets for nearly 10,000 clients nationwide. They are recognized as a thought leader in investment management, retirement planning and insurance with Ty Young frequently being featured on CNBC, Forbes, Fox Business and more. Learn more about Ty J. Young Wealth Management at: https://www.tyjyoung.com/

SOURCE Ty J. Young Wealth Management