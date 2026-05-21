Ty J. Young Wealth Management Acquires McCarrell Insurance

ATLANTA, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ty J. Young Wealth Management, a leading financial services firm, has announced the acquisition of McCarrell Insurance, expanding the firm's national presence and client service capabilities.

As Mr. McCarrell transitions into retirement, the partnership with Ty J. Young Wealth Management begins an exciting new chapter for clients of McCarrell Insurance. The acquisition expands the resources and capabilities available to clients while continuing to uphold a strong commitment to award-winning service, personalized guidance, and long-term client care.

"It has been a privilege to begin working with McCarrell Insurance clients," said Ty Young, CEO of Ty J. Young Wealth Management. "Their thoughtful welcome and collaborative spirit have contributed greatly to a successful transition. We are committed to building upon the trusted relationships established over the years while providing clients with expanded financial planning and retirement resources."

For years, McCarrell Insurance has served clients throughout western Pennsylvania with personalized insurance guidance and a strong focus on client relationships. Through the partnership with Ty J. Young Wealth Management, clients will gain access to a broader range of retirement planning, investment management, and insurance solutions while continuing to receive individualized support.

Ty J. Young Wealth Management has continued to pursue strategic acquisitions as part of its national growth strategy, having completed 44 acquisitions.

About Ty J. Young Wealth Management

Ty J. Young Wealth Management is one of America's largest independent wealth management firms. Founded by Ty J. Young in 1998, the firm manages more than $1 billion in assets for nearly 10,000 clients nationwide. They are recognized as a thought leader in investment management, retirement planning and insurance with Ty Young frequently being featured on CNBC, Forbes, Fox Business and more. Learn more about Ty J. Young Wealth Management at: https://www.tyjyoung.com/

SOURCE Ty J. Young Wealth Management