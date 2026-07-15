ATLANTA, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ty J. Young, founder and CEO of Ty J. Young Wealth Management, joined Mike Odor on Midland National's Mic'd Up with Midland podcast to discuss the evolving market for selling an annuity practice, advisor succession planning, and strategies for helping financial professionals maximize the value of their life's work before retirement.

During the episode, titled "3 Keys to Valuing, Buying, and Selling a Practice," Young shares practical insights drawn from decades of experience acquiring dozens of annuity practices across the country. The conversation explores how independent advisors can prepare for a successful transition while ensuring continuity for clients and preserving the legacy they have built.

"As more insurance producers approach retirement, succession planning has become one of the most important conversations in our industry," said Ty J. Young. "Our goal is to create a transition that benefits everyone involved—the retiring advisor, the clients they've served for decades, and the next generation of advisors who will continue those relationships."

The discussion addresses several of the most common questions advisors ask when considering retirement, including how to value a practice, what buyers evaluate during an acquisition, and how to structure a transition that protects client relationships over the long term.

Young also discussed Ty J. Young Wealth Management's approach to providing a white glove transition for annuity clients, emphasizing that a successful acquisition is measured not only by the transaction itself but by the long-term care clients receive after the sale.

Through its national acquisition platform, the firm has become a trusted resource for advisors asking "Who Buys Fixed Indexed Annuity Books?"

The full episode of Mic'd Up with Midland is available here as well as major podcast platforms.

About Ty J. Young Wealth Management

Ty J. Young Wealth Management is one of America's largest independent wealth management firms. Founded by Ty J. Young in 1998, the firm manages more than $1 billion in assets for nearly 10,000 clients nationwide. They are recognized as a thought leader in investment management, retirement planning and insurance with Ty Young frequently being featured on CNBC, Forbes, Fox Business and more. Learn more about Ty J. Young Wealth Management at: https://www.tyjyoung.com/

SOURCE Ty J. Young Wealth Management