Ty Rose Joins Capital Alliance Corp.

DALLAS, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Alliance Corp., the Dallas office of Oaklins International Inc., announced today that Ty Rose has been named managing director and practice leader. Rose will direct the firm's construction & engineering practice.

Capital Alliance Corp. provides conflict-free, expert strategic consulting and independent M&A advice, with sought-after negotiating expertise in a wide range of industries, including construction & engineering, human resources, energy and others.

Rose comes to Capital Alliance with more than 10 years' experience in both operations and finance.

He was most recently vice president at The Brock Group, where he managed the company's southeastern region, its largest. Before that, he was with BakerCorp in positions of increasing responsibility. His career includes both process and bottom-line improvements across numerous industries, including EPC, equipment, nuclear, manufacturing and others.

Rose hold a master's degree from the University of Alabama and a BS from the United States Naval Academy. He is a former infantry officer in the U.S. Marine Corps.

"Ty brings unique qualifications to our clients in construction and engineering," said Bryan Livingston, managing partner and chief executive office of Capital Alliance. "He has operator P&L experience as a leader in industrial rental and architecture & engineering firms, along with exposure to private equity in the construction sector. Like other CAC bankers, Ty combines operational expertise with solid finance capabilities."

About Capital Alliance Corp. (www.cadallas.com)

Capital Alliance Corp. is a global mid-market investment banking firm, providing consulting services for mergers and acquisitions. The company represents client companies in a variety of markets, including construction & engineering, human resource management, technology, healthcare, energy and manufacturing. Since its founding in 1976, the privately held firm has completed more than 230 transactions with an aggregate transaction value in excess of $3 billion. For over three decades, Capital Alliance has been a member of Oaklins International, formerly M&A International, a membership organization of investment banking firms operating in the major economies of the world.

SOURCE Capital Alliance Corp.