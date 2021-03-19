Ty Tashiro joins MINDCURE as the Senior Translational and Psychometric Architect for iSTRYM's AI-Driven Psychedelic Digital Therapeutic Technology

The award-winning professor and psychology Ph.D. is an expert in translating psychological research and science into Artificial Intelligence backed real-world solutions

VANCOUVER, BC, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Mind Cure Health Inc. (CSE: MCUR) (OTCQB: MCURF) (FRA: 6MH) ("MINDCURE" or the "Company") a leader in advanced proprietary technology for psychedelic therapy, is pleased to announce the addition of Ty Tashiro as its new Senior Translational and Psychometric Architect for its iSTRYM digital therapeutics platform. In this new role, Ty will provide direction for the development of iSTRYM, and in particular how the platform captures and measures data inputs from therapists and patients and translates those inputs into effective psychedelic-assisted therapies and post-therapy integration.

"I started my career in academia with a strong research focus, and carried that into my professional career where I sought out opportunities to take proven psychological research and science and make it useful and relatable for people in their everyday lives," said Ty Tashiro, MINDCURE's Senior Translational and Psychometric Architect. "I am excited with what MINDCURE is building with iSTRYM, and know the valuable role that technology can play as we work to scale metrics that meaningfully capture individuals' unique experiences with psychedelic-assisted therapies."

Ty earned his Ph.D. in psychology from the University of Minnesota and is a renowned expert in the field. He has published two books and won several awards for his teaching at both the University of Colorado and the University of Maryland. Outside of academia, he has held the role of Chief Science Officer and has relevant experience with the development and application of AI to solve real-world problems in psychology. His expertise in psychometrics, which is the measurement of psychological events, in particular, will be valuable to MINDCURE as it charts a new course for the psychedelics industry with iSTRYM.

"I strongly believe that near-term revenue in psychedelics is a key differentiator and Ty is a tremendous addition to the world-class team we continue to build for that execution. He has a deep understanding of the science and application of psychology to help people, and will add tremendous value and input as we look to build iSTRYM into the leading digital therapeutics platform for psychedelic-assisted therapies in the world," said Kelsey Ramsden, President and CEO, MINDCURE. "His expertise in psychometrics will enable us to develop a strategy for reliable and valid client assessments and to create specific items and scales for proprietary use within iSTRYM. Our goal is to build iSTRYM into the trusted source that individuals turn to for science-backed, personalized mental health support at scale."

Additionally, the Company has entered into an agreement with the Dales Report Inc. to provide services relating to a web series for a 6-month term beginning in March 2021. The Company has agreed to pay a total of CDN$45,000 for the services to be provided during the term.

About Ty Tashiro:

Ty Tashiro received his Ph.D. in psychology from the University of Minnesota and has been an award-winning professor at the University of Maryland and University of Colorado. He is also a published author, social scientist and relationship expert. His first book, THE SCIENCE OF HAPPILY EVER AFTER, shows how our decision-making abilities falter when it comes to choosing mates and how insights from social science can help us make smarter decisions. In AWKWARD: The Science of Why We're Socially Awkward and Why That's Awesome, he explains why some of the same characteristics that make people feel socially awkward can be the same traits that propel them toward extraordinary achievements.

In his professional career, Ty Tashiro also served as the Chief Science Officer at Connectidy, a platform that leveraged IBM's Watson AI platform to improve decision-making at scale.

The Company also announces it has granted a total of 475,000 stock options to certain employees or consultants pursuant to the terms the Company's incentive stock option plan ("Plan"). The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.60 per share and subject to the terms of the Plan.

About Mind Cure Health (MINDCURE) Inc.

MINDCURE exists as a response to the current mental health crisis and urgent calls for effective treatments. MINDCURE believes in the need to reinvent the mental health care model for patients and practitioners to allow psychedelics to advance into common and accepted care.

MINDCURE is focused on identifying and developing pathways and products that ease suffering, increase productivity, and enhance mental health. MINDCURE is interested in exploring diverse therapeutic areas beyond psychiatry, including digital therapeutics, neuro-supports, and psychedelics, all to improve mental health.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Kelsey Ramsden, President & CEO

Phone: 1-888-593-8995

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (also known as forward-looking statements). Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and may cause actual results, performance or achievements or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements or industry results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information generally can be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "feel", "intend", "may", "plan", "predict", "project", "subject to", "will", "would", and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. Some of the specific forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: Mr. Tashiro providing direction for the development of iSTRYM; Mr. Tashiro having relevant experience to MINDCURE and iSTRYM; near-term revenue being a key differentiator for MINDCURE; Mr. Tashiro adding a tremendous amount of value and input to MINDCURE; Mr. Tashiro's expertise in psychometrics enabling the strategic development within iSTRYM; and iSTRYM becoming the trusted source that individuals turn to for mental health support at scale."

Forward-looking information is based on a number of key expectations and assumptions made by MINDCURE, including, without limitation: the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the Canadian economy and MINDCURE's business, and the extent and duration of such impact; no change to laws or regulations that negatively affect MINDCURE's business; there will be a demand for MINDCURE's products in the future; no unanticipated expenses or costs arise; MINDCURE will be able to continue to identify products that make them ideal candidates for providing solutions for treating mental health; that the functional mushroom industry will continue to grow; Mr. Tashiro will help MINDCURE to achieve its goals related to iSTRYM and with other potential technologies; MINDCURE will build iSTRYM into the leading digital therapeutics platform for psychedelic-assisted therapies in the world; and MINDCURE will be able to operate its business as planned. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what MINDCURE believes to be reasonable assumptions, it cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with such information.

Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking information involves significant risks and uncertainties and should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information. Those risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks related to: the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Canadian economy, MINDCURE's industry and MINDCURE's business, which may negatively impact, and may continue to negatively impact, MINDCURE and may materially adversely affect MINDCURE's investments, results of operations, financial condition, and MINDCURE's ability to obtain additional equity or debt financing, and satisfy its financial obligations; general economic conditions; future growth potential; competition for mental health and wellness investments; Mr. Tashiro may not help MINDCURE to develop iSTRYM or other potential technologies; iSTRYM may not become the trusted industry source for mental health support at scale; iSTRYM may not become the leading digital therapeutics platform for psychedelic-assisted therapies in the world; and changes in legislation or regulations. Management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information contained herein are based upon reasonable assumptions and information currently available; however, management can give no assurance that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Additional information on the risk factors that could affect MINDCURE can be found under "Risk Factors" in MINDCURE's final prospectus which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to MINDCURE. The forward-looking information is stated as of the date of this news release and MINDCURE assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by applicable law.

United States Advisory

The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), may be offered and sold outside the United States to eligible investors pursuant to Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, and may not be offered, sold, or resold in the United States or to, or for the account of or benefit of, a U.S. Person (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the United States Securities Act) unless the securities are registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act is available. Hedging transactions involving the securities must not be conducted unless in accordance with the U.S. Securities Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in the state in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release and the CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Mind Cure Health Inc.