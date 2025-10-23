Ty Warner and Ty Inc. Secure Patent For Ty Beanie Bouncers, a New Twist on Classic Toy Fun

OAKBROOK, Ill., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ty Inc. and its visionary founder, Ty Warner, announce they have been awarded a patent for their latest innovation, Beanie Bouncers®. The four-inch plush collectibles are fun, safe, and sensory-friendly kinetic toys that combine the bounce of a spring with the appeal of a Beanie Baby®.

With a newly granted U.S. patent and major U.S. and European toy awards, the four-inch plush toys bounce into the spotlight just in time for the brand's 40th anniversary.

Born to Bounce: The Newly Patented Ty Beanie Bouncers Help Celebrate 40 Years of Plush Fun and Play

Designed for interactive play, stress relief or active fun, Ty Beanie Bouncers introduce a cool new toy category of motion toys that are collectible, fun and nostalgic for all ages.

As the brand enters its 40th year in business, Warner, the iconic creator of Beanie Babies®, continues to evolve the brand while staying true to what made it a global sensation. With Beanie Bouncers, he brings nostalgic charm and industry-leading innovation together in one irresistible product.

"I wanted to create something simple, fun and safe — a toy that's instantly engaging, but also unique enough to stand out in stores. Ty Beanie Bouncers are the type of toy you can't stop playing with once it's in your hands," said Warner.

Awarded U.S. Patent for Proprietary Bounce Mechanism

At the core of the new product line is a newly awarded U.S. patent that protects the unique concept of the Beanie Bouncers. The innovation allows these four-inch plush toys to bounce up to 50 feet in the air, combining soft, safe materials with high-flying fun. This development marks another example of Warner's ongoing commitment to reimagining plush toys with fresh play value.

With over 100 characters in the line, including both original Ty designs and licensed favorites like Spider-Man, Marvel, Disney, Paw Patrol, Stitch, Bluey, Harry Potter, Star Wars, Sonic and more, Beanie Bouncers are poised to become this year's must-have collectible.

Legacy of Innovation

From Beanie Babies to Beanie Bouncers, Ty continues to lead the way in plush collectibles. Beanie Bouncers combine the huggability of Beanie Babies, the big-eyed charm of Beanie Boos, and the compact, playful shape of Puffies, all packed into a dynamic, bounce-ready design.

For more information about Ty, visit www.ty.com.

ABOUT BEANIE BOUNCERS
Beanie Bouncers are plush collectible toys designed to bounce sky-high while remaining irresistibly soft. Designed for interactive play, stress relief, or active fun, Beanie Bouncers introduce a new category of motion toys that engage children and adults. With over 100 characters from Stitch, Bluey and Spider-Man to Star Wars and Harry Potter and Sonic, Beanie Bouncers are poised to become this year's must-have collectible.

