Ty Warner, Creator of Beanie Babies, Releases Limited Edition Dog to Support Autism Community

More than $3.2 million dollars was raised in less than three hours during the Color the Spectrum livestream. The new Beanie Baby will continue to raise awareness and 100% of profits from the original sales will support NEXT for AUTISM .

"Ty Warner's partnership will support NEXT for AUTISM and our commitment to building needed resources that promote inclusion, opportunity and choice and truly move the needle to make foundational changes for autistic individuals", said Gillian Leek, CEO of NEXT for AUTISM "We are truly grateful for their leadership and generosity."

Max the dog will be available in essential and specialty retailers worldwide. Max can also be ordered online at Shop.ty.com.

About Ty Warner

Ty Warner is an American toy manufacturer and owner of luxury hotels worldwide. He is Chairman, CEO, and founder of Ty Inc., the largest manufacturer of plush in the world. A philanthropist, Mr. Warner has donated more than $300 million to a variety of charities throughout the world, including Children's Hunger Fund, World Vision, Toy Bank, International Toy Bank, Today Show, Children's Miracle Network, Operation Iraqi Freedom, Toys for Tots, Princess of Wales Foundation, Andre Agassi Foundation, American Red Cross, Save the Children, Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation, NY Police and Fire Widow's Fund, Ronald McDonald House, USO, Mayo Clinic, UNICEF and United Way Worldwide.

ABOUT NEXT FOR AUTISM:

NEXT for AUTISM transforms the national landscape of services for people with autism by strategically designing, launching, and supporting innovative programs. We believe that individuals with autism have the potential to live fulfilling, productive lives when supported by excellent services and connected to their communities. We continually ask, what's next for people on the autism spectrum? www.NEXTforAUTISM.org

SOURCE Ty Inc.