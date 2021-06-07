TYAN Delivers AI and Cloud Optimized Systems based on the 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors at the TYAN 2021 Online Exhibition

"With AI and cloud growth, our new servers based on 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors are designed to deliver a diversity of workloads for high performance systems, like AI inference or deep learning platforms, to a cost-optimized high IOPS cloud storage platform," said Danny Hsu, Vice President of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation's Server Infrastructure Business Unit.

Tempest and Thunder HX/SX product lineups to enhance AI performance and data storage effectiveness

Optimized for AI and HPC applications, the Tempest HX S5642 is a standard server motherboard in SSI CEB (12" x 10.6") form factor. The motherboard is equipped with a single 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor socket, 8 DDR4-3200 DIMM slots, two 10GbE and one GbE LAN ports, three PCIe Gen 4.0 x16 and two NVMe M.2 slots.

Fueled by 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors with built-in AI acceleration, TYAN's Thunder SX TS65-B7120 is a self-contained system and is ideal for AI inference applications. The 2U dual-socket system features 16 DDR4 DIMM slots, five standard PCIe 4.0 slots, twelve front 3.5-inch tool-less SATA drive bays with up to four NVMe U.2 support, and two rear 2.5-inch tool-less SATA drive bays for boot drive deployment.

The Thunder HX TS75-B7122 is a 2U system designed for AI inference and in-memory computing workloads, supporting two 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, 32 DDR4 DIMM slots, two PCIe 4.0 x16 slots for double-width, active-cooled GPUs, and twelve 3.5-inch tool-less SATA drive bays with up to four NVMe U.2 support. The other 2U dual-socket server platform is Thunder SX TS65A-B7126, featuring 16 DDR4 DIMM slots, two PCIe 4.0 x16 slots, and hybrid storage configuration. The TS65A-B7126 accommodates eight NVMe U.2, ten 2.5-inch tool-less SATA drive bays at front, and two rear 2.5-inch tool-less SATA drive bays for boot drive deployment.

TYAN's Thunder HX FT83A-B7129 is a 4U dual-socket supercomputer supporting up to ten high-performance GPU cards. Powered by dual 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors and 32 DDR4 DIMMs, the FT83A-B7129 platform provides outstanding heterogeneous computing power for a variety of GPU-based scientific high performance computing, AI training, inference, and deep learning applications. The system offers twelve 3.5-inch tool-less drive bays with up to four NVMe U.2 devices support.

Tempest and Thunder CX product lineups feature high performance computing requiring large storage capacity

The TYAN Tempest CX S7126 is a rack-optimized server motherboard in EATX (12" x 13.1") form factor designed for datacenters with dual 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, 16 DDR4-3200 DIMM slots, two PCIe 4.0 x32 high-density riser slots, two onboard GbE LAN ports and one NVMe M.2 slot. Moreover, the Thunder CX GC68-B7126 and Thunder CX GC68A-B7126 deployed with the same S7126 board in 1U chassis offering different cloud application requirements. The GC68-B7126 accommodates four 3.5-inch SATA drive bays for large storage capacity and four 2.5-inch tool-less NVMe U.2 ones for application cache usage, while GC68A-B7126 offers twelve 2.5-inch tool-less SATA drive bays with support for up to two NVMe U.2 devices for high IOPS storage requirements. Two systems provide up to a pair of PCIe 4.0 x16 expansion slots and an OCP 2.0 LAN mezzanine slot.

