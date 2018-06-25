TYAN Highlights Intel Xeon Scalable Processor-based HPC and Cloud Server Platforms at ISC 2018

"TYAN's HPC platforms are based on the Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors and feature support for new technologies like Intel® AVX-512 and Intel® Omni-Path Networking Fabric. TYAN's server platforms also support the most PCIe based accelerator cards in the industry," said Danny Hsu, Vice President of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation's TYAN Business Unit.

The Thunder HX FT77D-B7109 takes the advantage of dual Intel Xeon Scalable Processors to increase total expansion capability in a 4U system and provides an additional standard PCIe x16 slot next to the 8 double-wide, high performance accelerator cards. The extra PCIe x16 slot can deploy a NVMe re-timer card for NVMe deployment or a high speed networking card such as 100 Gigabit EDR Infiniband, 100 Gigabit Ethernet, or 100 Gigabit Intel Omni-Path fabric for MPI clustering. The platform specializes in massively parallel workloads including scientific computing, genetic sequencing, oil & gas discovery, large scale facial recognition, and cryptography.

The Thunder HX FA77-B7119 is expanded from the same system configuration of FT77D-B7109. The platform supports dual Intel Xeon Scalable Processors, 24 DIMM slots and up to 11 PCIe x16 (or 20 PCIe x8 and 1 PCIe x16) slots. FA77-B7119 adds on an internal PCIe x16 storage mezzanine carrier, allowing customers to run any combination of 14x 2.5" SATA drives, up to 8 SAS drives without consuming any expansion slots. The platform is optimized for many of today's emerging cognitive computing workloads such as machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Featuring outstanding training and inference performance, the Thunder HX TA88-B7107 is the highest performance HPC server option available from TYAN. The 2U platform features dual Intel Xeon Scalable Processors and is able to accommodate up to eight high performance graphics cards with NVLink technology. It also has 4 PCIe x16 slots available for high-speed networking adapters and 24 DIMM slots supporting up to 3TB of system RAM.

TYAN's Thunder HX FT48T-B7105 is a pedestal workstation platform with dual Intel Xeon Scalable Processors and supports for up to 5 high performance workstation graphic cards. This high-end workstation gives maximum I/O to the professional power users, and is aimed at 3D rendering and image processing.

Targeting hyper-converged infrastructure adopted in recent data centers, the Thunder CX TN200-B7108-X4L is a dual-socket 2U 4-node server platform with support for 12 3.5" SAS/SATA drives in the 2U enclosure which for big data storage. With a cumulative total of 8 CPU sockets, 64 DDR4 DIMM slots, 8 PCIe slots and 8 NVMe M.2 drives across the entire chassis, the platform is ideal for hyper-converged infrastructure deployment.

TYAN HPC Platforms Exhibit@ISC 2018

Thunder HX FT77D-B7109: 4U dual-socket Intel Xeon Scalable Processor-based platform with support for up to 24 DDR4 DIMM slots, 9 PCIe x16 slots, and 14 2.5" hot-swap SATA 6Gb/s drives, 4 of the bays support NVMe U.2 drives by option

Thunder HX FA77-B7119: 4U dual-socket Intel Xeon Scalable Processor-based platform with support for up to 24 DDR4 DIMM slots, 11 PCIe x16 slots, and 14 2.5" hot-swap SATA 6Gb/s drives, 4 of the bays support NVMe U.2 drives by option

Thunder HX TA88-B7107: 2U dual-socket Intel Xeon Scalable Processor-based platform with support for up to eight GPU accelerators, 24 DDR4 DIMM slots, and two 2.5" NVMe U.2 drives

2U dual-socket Intel Xeon Scalable Processor-based platform with support for up to eight GPU accelerators, 24 DDR4 DIMM slots, and two 2.5" NVMe U.2 drives Thunder CX TN200-B7108-X4L: 2U 4-node dual-socket Intel Xeon Scalable Processor-based platform. Each node supports up to 16 DDR4 DIMM slots and 3 3.5" SAS 12Gb/s or SATA 6Gb/s drives.

Thunder HX FT48T-B7105: Pedestal dual-socket Intel Xeon Scalable Processor-based workstation platform with support for up to 12 DDR4 DIMM slots, 6 PCIe x16 slots, and 4 or 8 3.5" hot-swap SAS 12Gb/s or SATA 6Gb/s drives

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tyan-highlights-intel-xeon-scalable-processor-based-hpc-and-cloud-server-platforms-at-isc-2018-300670615.html

SOURCE TYAN

Related Links

https://www.tyan.com/

