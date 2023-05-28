TYAN Server Platforms to Boost Data Center Computing Performance with 4th Gen AMD EPYC Processors at Computex 2023

TAIPEI, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TYAN®, an industry-leading server platform design manufacturer and a subsidiary of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation, will be showcasing its latest HPC, cloud and storage platforms at Computex 2023, Booth #M0701a in Taipei, Taiwan from May 30 to June 2. These platforms are powered by AMD EPYC™ 9004 Series processors, which offer superior energy efficiency and are designed to enhance data center computing performance.

TYAN's server platforms powered by 4th Gen AMD EPYC processor enable IT organizations to achieve high performance while remaining cost-effective and energy efficiency

"As businesses increasingly prioritize sustainability in their operations, data centers - which serve as the computational core of an organization - offer a significant opportunity to improve efficiency and support ambitious sustainability targets," said Eric Kuo, Vice President of the Server Infrastructure Business Unit at MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation. "TYAN's server platforms powered by 4th Gen AMD EPYC processor enable IT organizations to achieve high performance while remaining cost-effective and contributing to environmental sustainability."

Accelerate real workload performance for modern AI and HPC applications

Leveraging 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors' support for high performance DDR5 memory and fast PCIe® Gen 5 I/O, TYAN's HPC platforms enable the high performance demands of today's AI and machine learning applications. The Transport HX TN85-B8261 is a 2U dual-socket server that is equipped with 24 DDR5 RDIMM slots and eight 2.5-inch hot-swap NVMe U.2 tool-less drive trays. The platform supports up to four double-wide GPU cards and two half-height PCIe 5.0 x16 slots, which are designed to enhance HPC and deep learning performance.

The Transport HX FT65T-B8050 is a rack-convertible pedestal server platform featuring a single AMD EYPC 9004 Series processor, eight DDR5 RDIMM slots, eight 3.5" SATA and two 2.5" NVMe U.2 hot-swap, tool-less drive trays. The FT65T-B8050 supports up to two double-wide PCIe 5.0 x16 professional GPU cards, along with two additional high-speed networking adapters that are ideal for desk-side AI workbench workloads.

Unparalleled Performance AM5 platform and multi-node servers to power the cloud

The Tomcat CX S8016 is an AMD Ryzen™ 7000 Processor-based server motherboard designed with an onboard BMC (Baseboard Management Controller) for CSP deployment in micro-ATX form factor (9.6" x 9.6"). The motherboard is purpose-built for the new AMD socket AM5 platform, featuring four DDR5 UDIMM slots, one PCIe 5.0 x16 slot, two NVMe M.2 slots and two onboard GbE ports.

The Transport CX TD76-B8058 is a 2U multi-node server platform designed for high-density data center deployment, front-end web servers, and various scale-out applications. The platform includes four front-serviced nodes, each node supports one AMD EPYC 9004 Series processor, 16 DDR5 RDIMM slots, four hot-swap E1.S drive trays, two NVMe M.2 slots, one standard PCIe 5.0 x16 expansion, and one OCP 3.0 LAN mezzanine slot.

Hybrid and all-flash storage servers to maximize data streaming performance

TYAN's storage platforms are designed to deliver massive data I/O between memory and storage devices for data centers. The Transport SX TS70-B8056 and Transport SX TS70A-B8056 are 2U single-socket storage servers that support 24 DDR5 RDIMM slots, three standard PCIe 5.0 expansion slots, and one OCP 3.0 LAN mezzanine slot.

The TS70-B8056 accommodates twelve front 3.5" drive trays with up to four NVMe U.2 support, and two rear 2.5" NVMe U.2 hot-swap, tool-less drive trays for boot drive deployment. Meanwhile, the TS70A-B8056 offers 26 2.5" NVMe U.2 hot-swap, tool-less drive trays for high IOPs requirements in high-performance data streaming applications.

Supporting Resources:

Please watch this video about TYAN 4th Gen AMD EPYC processor-based servers designed for modern data centers.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2083089/TYAN_s_server_platforms_powered_by_4th_Gen_AMD_EPYC_processor_enable_IT_organizations_to_achieve_hig.jpg

