TYAN Upgrades HPC, AI and Data Center Solutions with the Power of 5th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors

14 Dec, 2023

NEWARK, Calif., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TYAN®, a leading server platform design manufacturer and a MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation subsidiary, today introduced upgraded server platforms and motherboards based on the brand-new 5th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors, formerly codenamed Emerald Rapids. 

5th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors: delivering more compute and faster memory at the same power envelope as the previous generation

5th Gen Intel Xeon processor has increased to 64 cores, featuring a larger shared cache, higher UPI and DDR5 memory speed, as well as PCIe 5.0 with 80 lanes. Growing and excelling with workload-optimized performance, 5th Gen Intel Xeon delivers more compute power and faster memory within the same power envelope as the previous generation. "5th Gen Intel Xeon is the second processor offering inside the 2023 Intel Xeon Scalable platform, offering improved performance and power efficiency to accelerate TCO and operational efficiency", said Eric Kuo, Vice President of Server Infrastructure Business Unit, MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation. "By harnessing the capabilities of Intel's new Xeon CPUs, TYAN's 5th-Gen Intel Xeon-supported solutions are designed to handle the intense demands of HPC, data centers, and AI workloads.

TYAN's all-new Intel Emerald Rapids platforms: leveling up to meet increasing demands in HPC, cloud, and AI workloads

The Thunder HX FT65T-B5652 is a rack-convertible pedestal 1S AI server designed for deskside HPC/GPGPU applications that can support up to four double-wide GPU cards. This system features a single 5th Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processor, 8 DIMM slots supporting DDR5-5600 memory, 4 FH/FL double-wide PCIe 5.0 x16 slots, 6 3.5" SATA + 2 NVMe U.2 hot-swap, tool-less drive bays, and 1 NVMe M.2 2280 slot. In addition, TYAN offers Thunder HX FT65T-B7130, the other deskside HPC platform providing balanced CPU/GPU computing architecture with dual 5th Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processor support. It features 16 DIMM slots with DDR5-5600 memory support, 2 FH/10.5"L double-wide and 1 FH/10.5"L single-wide PCIe 5.0 x16 slots. The server also includes 8 3.5" SATA and 2 2.5" SATA hot-swappable, tool-less drive bays, along with 1 NVMe M.2 2280 slot.

For mainstream 2U server form factor, TYAN presents three models for different user scenarios. Start with the TYAN Thunder CX TD76-B5658, a 2U 4-node high-density implementation designed for cloud service providers. It features a single 5th Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processor along with one PCIe 5.0 x16 slot, one OCP v3.0 LAN mezzanine slot and two NVMe M.2 slots per node. The shared, redundant cooling fans and power supplies are rear-accessible supporting hot-swap features.

Secondly, Thunder HX TS75-/TS75A-B7132 is a 2U dual-socket server platform supporting up to 8TB memory capacity for in-memory computing and virtualization applications. It offers two onboard LAN options, dual 10GbE or dual GbE, 5 standard PCIe 5.0 slots, one OCP v3.0 LAN mezzanine slot, and two NVMe M.2 slots. 3.5" and 2.5" storage drives are supported on TS75-B7132 and TS75A-B7132 respectively.

Compared with TS75-/TS75A-B7132 family, TYAN Thunder SX TS70-/TS70A-B7136 is the other 2U dual-socket server platform features 16 DIMM slots with DDR5-5600 memory support, dual onboard 10GbE, 5 standard PCIe 5.0 slots, one OCP v3.0 LAN mezzanine slot, and two NVMe M.2 slots. TS70-/TS70A-B7136 provide the same storage scenario as TS75-/TS75A-B7132 at front and with additional 2 2.5" boot drive bays at rear.

Standard 1U form factor is well-adopted by most of datacenters and TYAN have two 1U products on the shelf. Thunder CX GC79A-B7132 is a 1U2S cloud server features 32 DIMM slots with DDR5-5600 memory support. It provides 12 NVMe U.2 hot-swap, tool-less drive bays for high IOPs storage, 2 FH/HL PCIe 5.0 x16 slots and one PCIe 5.0 x16 OCP v3.0 LAN mezzanine slot for various add-on card options, and 2 NVMe M.2 22110 / 2280 slots for internal boot drive installation. Thunder CX GC68A-B7136, on the other hand, is the other dual-socket server platform for intermediate server use cases. It features 16 DIMM slots with DDR5-5600 memory support, 8 NVMe U.2 + 4 2.5" SATA hot-swap, tool-less drive bays, 2 FH/HL PCIe 5.0 x16 slots, PCIe 5.0 x16 OCP v3.0 LAN mezzanine slot and 2 NVMe M.2 2280 slots.

In addition to server systems, TYAN provides upgraded motherboard solutions based on the latest 5th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor. For compact single-socket motherboards, consider the Tempest HX S5652 — an AI server board designed for deploying multiple GPU cards. As for dual-socket solutions, TYAN offers both Tempest CX S7136 and Tempest HX S7130. The Tempest CX S7136 is a rack-optimized server board built for 1U/2U deployment, while the Tempest HX S7130 is the mainstream option in the EEB form factor.

About TYAN

TYAN, as a leading server brand of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation under the MiTAC Holdings Corp. (TSE:3706), designs, manufactures and markets advanced x86 and x86-64 server/workstation board technology, platforms and server solution products. Its products are sold to OEMs, VARs, System Integrators and Resellers worldwide for a wide range of applications. TYAN enables its customers to be technology leaders by providing scalable, highly-integrated, and reliable products for a wide range of applications such as server appliances and solutions for HPC, hyper-scale/data center, server storage, AI and security appliance markets. For more information, please visit TYAN's website at http://www.tyan.com or MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation website at http://www.mitacmct.com

Intel, the Intel logo, Xeon and combinations thereof are trademarks of Intel Corporation

SOURCE MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation

TYAN Upgrades HPC, AI and Data Center Solutions with the Power of 5th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors

News Releases in Similar Topics

