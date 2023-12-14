TYAN's New Server Motherboard Supports the Latest Intel® Xeon® E-2400 Processors

NEWARK, Calif., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TYAN®, an industry-leading server platform design manufacturer and a MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation subsidiary, announced its new server motherboard powered by the latest Intel® Xeon® E-2400 processor (codenamed Raptor Lake-E). TYAN's new solution is built to provide improved performance, better PCIe support, and faster memory speeds for cost-effective servers with essential performance to support entry-level bare metal services in datacenters and on-premise servers with 24/7 reliability to support business-critical services and customer data needs in small businesses.

New Intel Xeon E-2400 Processors: Essential Performance, Expandability and Reliability for Entry-level Servers

The new Intel Xeon E-2400 processors provide enhanced performance over the prior generation, frequencies up to 5.6 GHz with Intel® Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0 and up to 128GB DDR5 memory with speeds up to 4800 MT/s and ECC support. It also delivers greater I/O expandability with up to 16 lanes of PCIe 5.0 from CPU, up to 24 lanes of PCIe 4.0 from CPU and PCH for typical server requirements. In addition, by employing Intel® Server Platform Services (Intel® SPS) 6 firmware with Intel® Node Manager support, E-2400 processors provide modern manageability and security as baseline for entry server applications.

TYAN Tempest CX S5573: A Cost-Effective On-Premise Solution

Featuring the Intel Xeon E-2400 processors, the new TYAN Tempest CX S5573 is a motherboard designed for cloud and on-premise computing. "Our customers could enjoy excellent performance while being competitive by taking advantage of Intel processor-embedded DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 technologies", said Eric Kuo, Vice President of Server Infrastructure Business Unit, MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation.

TYAN Tempest CX S5573, a server motherboard with the Micro-ATX form factor,  supports single Intel Xeon E-2400 processor, four DDR5-4800 DIMM slots, three PCIe slots, eight SATA 6G ports, two NVMe M.2 slots, and dual 25GbE LAN ports on a tailored mezzanine. Also, thanks to the standard form factor, Tempest CX S5573 can be easily deployed in a rackmount or pedestal chassis for many kinds of applications, including on-premise servers in small businesses and front-end servers in datacenters.  

About TYAN

TYAN, as a leading server brand of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation under the MiTAC Holdings Corp. (TSE:3706), designs, manufactures and markets advanced x86 and x86-64 server/workstation board technology, platforms and server solution products. Its products are sold to OEMs, VARs, System Integrators and Resellers worldwide for a wide range of applications. TYAN enables its customers to be technology leaders by providing scalable, highly-integrated, and reliable products for a wide range of applications such as server appliances and solutions for HPC, hyper-scale/data center, server storage, AI and security appliance markets. For more information, please visit TYAN's website at http://www.tyan.com or MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation website at http://www.mitacmct.com

Intel, the Intel logo, Xeon and combinations thereof are trademarks of Intel Corporation

