TYAN's Servers and Motherboards Add Support for 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable Processors and Intel Optane DC Persistent Memory

"Customers from the data center to the enterprise are facing the challenge of getting more value from enormous amounts of data. The demand requires IT infrastructure migration to faster I/O throughput, shorter data process period, and higher storage capacity," said Danny Hsu, Vice President of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation's TYAN Business Unit. "Thanks to new features such as higher per-core performance, Intel ® Optane™ DC persistent memory support, and increased DDR4 memory speed and capacity, the new 2nd generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors let our customers easily scale performance while running cloud computing, HPC and storage applications".

"Data-centric workloads are more demanding and diverse than ever," said Jennifer Huffstetler, vice president and general manager of Datacenter Product Management and Storage at Intel. "Working with innovators like TYAN, we are able to deliver amazing performance for AI, HPC, Cloud Infrastructure, and more through our Intel Xeon Scalable platforms with 2nd generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors."

Powered by the newest generation of Intel Xeon Scalable processors, TYAN's Thunder HX product line takes advantage of Intel® Deep Learning Boost technology to enable faster machine learning application deployment. These high-performance computing and AI-optimized platforms can also accommodate various numbers of GPUs to provide fluent computing power for the most demanding workloads such as visualization, simulation, data analytics, inference, and deep learning.

TYAN's Thunder SX/CX product lines also benefit from the adoption of the new processor generation in the data-driven era. By integrating Intel Optane DC persistent memory technology, TYAN storage and cloud computing platforms, including 4U 100-bay high-capacity cold storage, 2U hybrid object storage, 1U high-performance all-flash storage, and 2U multi-node hyper-converged server platforms, provide a variety of tiered storage implementation scenarios for data centers and enterprises.

For more information on TYAN's 2nd generation Intel Xeon Scalable processor-based platforms, please visit https://www.tyan.com/EN/campaign/intel/2nd_gen_xeon_scalable/.

SOURCE MiTAC Computing - TYAN

