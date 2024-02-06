Tyber Medical Anatomical Plating System Cleared For Canada

News provided by

Tyber Medical

06 Feb, 2024, 11:00 ET

Comprehensive portfolio of fixation devices for the extremities is now available

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyber Medical LLC, a leading orthopedic device manufacturer providing private label orthopedic implants for the trauma, extremity, and spine markets, received clearance for the anatomical plating system in Canada. The comprehensive portfolio previously received FDA 510(k) in the US and has now been cleared through Health Canada.

Continue Reading
Tyber Medical Anatomical Plating System Cleared for Canada
Tyber Medical Anatomical Plating System Cleared for Canada

Tyber Medical's CEO and President, Jeff Tyber, announced that the company has received clearance from Health Canada to offer a comprehensive plating solution for long and short bone trauma and deformity. "We are excited about this development and look forward to expanding our presence in the orthopedic plating arena," said Tyber.

The plating system incorporates a series of stainless steel and titanium plates that incorporate standard and variable angle locking compression plates and screws of varying lengths, thicknesses, and configurations. The low-profile plates minimize soft tissue irritation, while maximizing the variable locking technology to reduce screw head prominence. Additionally, the sterile and non-sterile plates include an engineered combination of material and surface modification that significantly increases fatigue resistance.

Chief Commercial Officer Kevin Brothen said, "This additional clearance for Canada further cements Tyber Medical as a complete global source for orthopedic plating and we are excited for the future."

Tyber Medical is committed to developing rapid access, innovative, orthopedic device technology to advance patient care and healing outcomes. The company's extensive medical device portfolio effectively supports gaps in its partners' product offerings in as little as four months through vertically integrated design, engineering, manufacturing, quality management, regulatory, clinical research, and MDR compliance.

About Tyber Medical LLC
Tyber Medical LLC, is a leading orthopedic device manufacturer providing rapid access to FDA-cleared and CE-marked private label, portfolio-enhancing, regulatory-approved orthopedic implants for the spinal interbody space and extremity/trauma markets. Tyber Medical provides customers with a quick and seamless path to market. Since it was founded in 2012, the company has released more than 50 extremity/trauma/spine systems. Tyber Medical aims to develop and utilize differentiated and bioengineered technologies, including different surface treatments and coatings, to make advanced orthopedic implants.

Contact: Eric Dickson, Tyber Medical
Phone: 610-849-1710
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Tyber Medical

Also from this source

Tyber Medical Receives FDA Clearance on Plating System Line Extension

Tyber Medical Receives FDA Clearance on Plating System Line Extension

Tyber Medical, LLC, a leading orthopedic device manufacturer providing private label orthopedic implants for the trauma, extremity and spine markets, ...
Tyber Medical Granted FDA Clearance on Distal Radius Plating System

Tyber Medical Granted FDA Clearance on Distal Radius Plating System

Tyber Medical, LLC, a leading orthopedic device manufacturer providing private label orthopedic implants for the trauma, extremity, and spine...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

FDA Approval

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.