Tyber Medical Granted FDA Clearance on Distal Radius Plating System

News provided by

Tyber Medical

18 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

Tyber Medical Expands Its Extensive Plating Portfolio with FDA Approval of Distal Radius Plating System for Fractured Radius, Ulna and Hand Bones  

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Dec. 18, 2023  /PRNewswire/ -- Tyber Medical, LLC, a leading orthopedic device manufacturer providing private label orthopedic implants for the trauma, extremity, and spine markets, received a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for its new Distal Radius Plating System. Tyber Medical's novel design covers a wide range of fractures, fusions, non-unions, malunions, or osteotomies of the radius, ulna, and hand. "The Tyber Medical Distal Radius System provides an innovative approach to address one of the most common fractures. Additionally, the enhanced ergonomic design delivers a solution to reduce flexor tendon irritation, a common post operative concern," said Tyber Medical CEO and President Jeff Tyber

Continue Reading
Tyber Medical Distal Radius Plating System, Setting New Standards in Orthopedic Care
Tyber Medical Distal Radius Plating System, Setting New Standards in Orthopedic Care

Tyber Medical's Distal Radius Plating System maintains stability and orientation in the anteroposterior plane utilizing a dynamic grouping of plate length options, offered in titanium or stainless steel. Tyber Medical's Chief Technology Officer, David Hannah, said, "our engineering team did a great job keeping the design under the watershed line while maintaining low prominence and the ability to reach the radial styloid. They recognized the need for an additional locking head size to accomplish this in the flexor tendon and narrow volar plates, and now we get to add that locking mechanism to our portfolio." 

About Tyber Medical LLC 
Tyber Medical LLC, is a leading orthopedic device manufacturer providing rapid access to FDA-cleared and CE-marked private label, portfolio-enhancing, regulatory-approved orthopedic implants for the spinal, extremity, and trauma markets. Tyber Medical provides customers with a quick and seamless path to market. Since it was founded in 2012, the company has released more than 50 spine, extremity, and trauma systems. Tyber Medical aims to develop and utilize differentiated technologies to make advanced orthopedic implants. 

Contact: 
Eric Dickson, Tyber Medical
Phone: 610-849-1710
Email: [email protected] 

SOURCE Tyber Medical

Also from this source

Tyber Medical Brings Home Competitive Workplace Safety Award

Tyber Medical Brings Home Competitive Workplace Safety Award

Tyber Medical has been selected to receive the Governor's Award for Safety Excellence (GASE)—a highly competitive program that acknowledges...
TYBER MEDICAL GAINS FDA AND MDR CLEARANCE FOR ITS IMPLANTABLE K-WIRES AND STEINMANN PINS IN STAINLESS STEEL AND TITANIUM ALLOY

TYBER MEDICAL GAINS FDA AND MDR CLEARANCE FOR ITS IMPLANTABLE K-WIRES AND STEINMANN PINS IN STAINLESS STEEL AND TITANIUM ALLOY

Tyber Medical, a leader in the medical device industry, is pleased to announce that it has received: FDA and MDR clearance for its implantable...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

FDA Approval

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.