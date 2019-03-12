Tyber Medical, LLC Awarded Competitive Grant from the National Science Foundation

BETHLEHEM, Pa., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyber Medical, LLC has been awarded a National Science Foundation (NSF) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant for $225,000 to conduct research and development (R&D) work aimed at reducing the incidence of orthopedic surgical site infections (SSI).

To address the severe clinical and economical effects of orthopedic device-related infections, Tyber Medical is aggressively exploring the antibacterial characteristics of a unique nanotextured implant surface, trade-named BioTy™. Utilizing a second-generation approach, this work builds upon fundamental research into controlling bacterial colonization on implant surfaces using topography alone, without incorporating antimicrobial agents or pharmaceuticals to which bacteria could form resistances.

"The National Science Foundation supports small businesses with the most innovative, cutting-edge ideas that have the potential to become great commercial successes and make huge societal impacts," said Barry Johnson, Director of the NSF's Division of Industrial Innovation and Partnerships. "We hope that this seed funding will spark solutions to some of the most important challenges of our time across all areas of science and technology."

"This topography based approach provides much needed protection against bacterial colonization on implantable devices and it avoids the risks associated with chemical methods," said Dan Hickey, Ph.D., Principal Investigator at Tyber Medical. "Clinical adoption of the BioTy™ surface technology has the potential to save hospitals billions of dollars in medical and surgical treatment costs."

Once a small business is awarded a Phase I SBIR/STTR grant (up to $225,000), it becomes eligible to apply for a Phase II grant (up to $750,000). Small businesses with Phase II grants are eligible to receive up to $500,000 in additional matching funds with qualifying third-party investment or sales.

About the National Science Foundation's Small Business Programs: America's Seed Fund powered by NSF awards $200 million annually to startups and small businesses, transforming scientific discovery into products and services with commercial and societal impact. Startups working across almost all areas of science and technology can receive up to $1.5 million in non-dilutive funds to support research and development (R&D), helping de-risk technology for commercial success. America's Seed Fund is congressionally mandated through the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program. The NSF is an independent federal agency with a budget of about $7.8 billion that supports fundamental research and education across all fields of science and engineering.

About Tyber Medical, LLC.

Tyber Medical, LLC is an orthopedic device manufacturer providing rapid access to portfolio enhancing, regulatory approved, orthopedic implants within the spine and extremity/trauma markets. While focusing on rapid product commercialization, the company distributes products via private labeling; releasing 14 spine and 25 extremity/trauma systems since its founding in 2012. Tyber Medical utilizes differentiated, bioengineered technology such as TyPEEK® osteoconductive coatings and BioTy™, a new antimicrobial nanotextured surface modification to enhance the company's growing portfolio.

