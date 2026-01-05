TYBR Health Announces First U.S. Clinical Use of the B3 GEL™ System

Flowable Gel System Used in First U.S. Orthopedic Soft-Tissue Cases to Support Post-Surgical Healing

HOUSTON, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TYBR Health, a regenerative medicine and medical device company focused on improving post-surgical soft-tissue healing, today announced the first U.S. clinical use of the B3 GEL™ System. The initial case was performed by Dr. Hanna Tammam, a fellowship-trained hand, elbow, and shoulder surgeon in Lubbock, Texas, and represents an important milestone in translating advanced biomaterial science into real-world patient care.

The B3 GEL™ System delivers clinical improvement in post-operative tendon mobility through an intuitive and precise proprietary delivery system, empowering surgeons to achieve superior functional outcomes with seamless integration into existing surgical workflows.

B3 GEL™ is a collagen-based tissue protector derived from extracellular matrix (ECM). Unlike physical barriers that can be difficult to place in tight anatomical spaces, the B3 GEL™ System is flowable and conforms to the tissue surface and maintains biomechanical separation during the critical healing window before being naturally resorbed. Recently published research on ECM-based hydrogels suggests these materials may interact with the early healing environment, creating conditions that allow the body's native repair process to function properly. TYBR Health continues to evaluate the clinical performance of the B3 GEL™ System through post-market surveillance and real-world clinical use.

"In a complex second-stage flexor tendon reconstruction—where balancing tissue protection with early rehabilitation is critical—I applied B3 GEL™ directly over the repair," said Dr. Hanna Tammam. "The gel set within minutes, maintained excellent visualization, and allowed smooth tendon gliding without restricting motion. I subsequently used it in two additional flexor tendon repair cases, and across these early cases I observed consistently favorable early range of motion, minimal stiffness, and no complications—findings that are very encouraging in this patient population.

"The first cases in the United States with the B3 GEL™ System represent a pivotal milestone for TYBR Health and for patients undergoing musculoskeletal surgeries", said Chris Wright, Chief Commercial Officer of TYBR Health. "These initial procedures mark the transition from regulatory clearance to real-world clinical application, allowing surgeons to directly address post-surgical tissue tethering—a complication that too often limits patient mobility and extends recovery times. By protecting healing tissues during the critical early phase, B3 GEL™ helps bridge the gap between surgical repair and functional success, enabling patients to regain movement faster and more completely. We're excited to see these early outcomes that support our mission of improving quality of life for millions affected by tendon, ligament, and muscle procedures."

TYBR Health will continue expanding clinical use of the B3 GEL™ System in collaboration with surgeons, while conducting post-market surveillance studies to continue gathering real-world evidence on the B3 GEL™ System's performance and patient outcomes across surgical settings.

About TYBR Health

TYBR Health develops solutions focused on protecting healing tissues after surgery, with the goal of supporting functional restoration and improving the patient recovery experience. It's lead product, the B3 GEL™ System, is cleared by the FDA to aid in the protection of soft tissues during post-surgical healing. For more information, visit www.tybrhealth.com

